Grace Kuria and hubby-to-be Joseph Kanja hold Ruracio in Murang'a [Photos]

The two, who worked together while at Standard Media Group, had kept details of their relationship under wraps, only now confirming that they are in it for the long run.

Kuria posted photos with her hubby to be, thanking God for their journey together so far.

She stated: "And we're standing here only because You made a way😍😍😍"

The couple has received numerous congratulatory messages from members of the media fraternity and fans alike.

