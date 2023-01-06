Congratulations! Auntie Jemimah finally announces birth of daughter

Auntie Jemimah on her Instagram announced the good news revealing that her daughter was born on December 6, 2022.

The Gukena FM presenter said she was joyous when she heard the cry of her little one.

“On this day one month ago, my rainbow baby girl arrived at 12:10 p.m. To say that I'm happy is an understatement because my heart is full! Carrying a rainbow baby is one of the hardest journeys any woman would go through because you’re constantly worrying, being Supa cautious, getting all sorts of unsolicited opinions and so much more. But it is rewarding!

Auntie Jemimah announces birth of daughter Pulse Live Kenya

“Hearing the cry of my little baby was all the healing I needed after pushing a still baby in 2021,” Auntie Jemimah wrote.

Auntie Jemimah sent a message of encouragement to women who had lost children saying other opportunities would present themselves.

“This my dear fans, family and friends is an encouragement to you who has lost, once or twice or severally, there’s hope! Trust the timing! Your reward might come immediately like mine did(I conceived 3 months after Makena) or it might take time.

“Whatever the case, keep the faith, walk with your doctor, invest in a good medical facility, get insurance, and get therapy,” Auntie Jemimah added.

Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

Auntie Jemimah suffered a miscarriage in October 2021. Weeks later, the comedian told off Kenyans on social media who claimed that baby showers and baby bump photo shoots were to blame for the passing of newborns.