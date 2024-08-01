How to find a genuine girlfriend in Nairobi

If you’ve ever wandered the streets of this bustling metropolis, you’ve likely heard the common refrain: 'There’s no love in Nairobi; it’s just a place for work and heartbreaks!'

But fear not, my friend. Finding a genuine girlfriend in Nairobi is not an impossible task, even in this chilly month when everyone seems to be wrapped up in layers of blankets and cynicism.

1. The quest begins: Embrace the cold

First things first, it’s cold in Nairobi right now. And by cold, I mean the kind of cold that makes you reconsider every life decision that led you to not buy that extra warm duvet.

An Ai generated image of a young black couple (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

But here’s the thing – the cold can actually work in your favor. People are more likely to seek warmth and comfort, and what’s more comforting than a potential new relationship?

So, bundle up, put on that extra scarf, and head out with a mission. The cold gives you a perfect excuse to cozy up to someone new, maybe even share a cup of hot cocoa.

2. Avoid the usual suspects

Let’s get real – if you’re looking for a genuine connection, you might want to steer clear of the high-end clubs and bars in Westlands where everyone is either “networking” or pretending to have fun.

Instead, think of places where people are more relaxed and open to meaningful conversations.

Cafés, local bookshops, and community events are great spots to meet someone who isn’t just looking for a quick fling.

An AI-generated image of a couple cooking at home (hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

3. Be where the heart is

Genuine connections often happen in places where people share common interests. Consider joining a club or a group that aligns with your hobbies.

Whether it’s a book club, a hiking group, or even a cooking class, these are great places to meet like-minded individuals.

Plus, you’ll have something to talk about that’s not just work or the Nairobi traffic.

4. Join the club

No, not the nightclub – think more along the lines of interest-based clubs. Whether it’s a book club, a hiking group, or a cooking class, joining a group where people share your hobbies can lead to genuine connections.

Plus, you’ll already have something in common to talk about, which makes breaking the ice a whole lot easier.

An AI-generated mage of happy African couple at home Pulse Live Kenya

5. Break the ice with humour

Nairobians love a good laugh. In this city, humor is the best icebreaker. Don’t be afraid to show your funny side.

A witty comment about the perpetual cold or a light-hearted joke about the Nairobi dating scene can go a long way in making a memorable first impression.

Remember, laughter is a universal language and a great way to connect with someone on a genuine level.

6. Online Dating: Swipe smart

Let’s not forget the digital age we live in. Online dating apps are still a viable option, but the key is to use them smartly.

Be honest in your profile, showcase your interests, and avoid clichés. And remember, not every swipe right is going to be 'the one', so keep your expectations realistic. Patience is key.

Pulse Live Kenya

7. Be genuine

If you’re looking for a genuine girlfriend, it starts with being genuine yourself. Be honest about your intentions, be respectful, and most importantly, be yourself.

Pretending to be someone you’re not will only lead to more of those infamous Nairobi heartbreaks. Authenticity attracts authenticity.

8. Stay Persistent

Finding a genuine girlfriend in Nairobi, like anywhere else, takes time and effort. Don’t get discouraged by a few failed attempts.

Every interaction is a learning experience, and every setback brings you one step closer to finding that special someone.

An Ai generated image of a young black couple (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

9. Enjoy the Journey

Finally, enjoy the process. The journey of finding a genuine girlfriend should be fun and exciting, not a chore. Embrace the unpredictability, the funny stories, and the new friendships along the way.

So there you have it, folks. Even in the midst of Nairobi’s often harsh dating scene, there’s hope. Love might just be around the corner, or perhaps at the next charity event, book club, or cozy café. Happy hunting!

