Is it okay to go through your partner’s phone? 4 things to know if you're tempted

Who are the people they have been recently chatting with, what all apps they are using, what’s in their search history or photo gallery—your lover’s phone might have something that can take you by surprise, right?

Well, you can easily snoop on your significant other’s phone when he is not around but is it healthy for your relationship? Here are a few things you should know before you check your partner’s phone.

Respect your partner’s privacy

First, checking your partner’s phone without his permission can be a violation of his privacy. Ask yourself how would you feel if you find your lover secretly prying on your mobile and reading every text you exchanged with your bestie? This urge to check your partner’s phone may indicate that all is not well in your relationship.

​Are there trust issues?

Experts suggest that going through your partner’s phone might mean you are feeling insecure in your relationship or thinking your partner is hiding something from you. While snooping on his phone might momentarily seem like a good idea but it only creates a problem in the long run. There is a high probability that you might even end up making assumptions or misinterpreting conversations.

It also depends upon your equation

Checking your partner’s phone without his knowledge can be an intrusion in his personal space but every couple shares a different equation. Many are comfortable sharing their passwords and letting their partner go through their phone without their consent but this arrangement can only work if they strike a mutual understanding on this subject. But again, expecting privacy is also justified and healthy in a relationship.

​In case you are tempted