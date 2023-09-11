The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He publicly acknowledged that it had been a tough week for him.

Joe Jonas and Sophie are getting divorced. [California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]
Joe Jonas and Sophie are getting divorced. [California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]

This occurred during the Jonas Brothers tour stop in Los Angeles, held at the Dodgers Stadium. Joe appeared emotional right before it was time to sing the song Hesitate from their 2019 album Happiness Begins, which according to People Magazine was inspired by Turner.

Before beginning the song, Joe urged his fans present to disregard any news that they heard that did not come from him obviously referring to the speculations about his his divorce. He also expressed his gratitude to them for their support.

He said, "It's been a crazy week, I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married for 4 years before the split [Credit - Instagram / Sophie T]
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married for 4 years before the split [Credit - Instagram / Sophie T] Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding [Credit - Instagram / Sophie T] Instagram

This comes after TMZ reported that he and Turner were headed towards divorce because the singer had hired divorce lawyers within the Los Angeles county where they live. They also reported that Joe had been in custody of their daughters for the three months he and his brothers Nick and Kevin had been on tour.

Joe then officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023. Based on the documents provided, Joe has asked that he and his the actress establish a parenting schedule and a 'timesharing schedule' for the children.

According to his lawyer, "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The application demanded that the children's principal residence be in Miami, where they both reside.

After the news went public, Turner and Joe posted a joint statement to their individual Instagram pages, indicating that their divorce was amicable. They also requested privacy from the public during this time

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous couple wed in two ceremonies in 2019, having first met in 2016. The first was a surprise Las Vegas wedding that they had in May right after going to the Billboard Music Awards and seeing the Jonas Brothers perform. After that, they had a grandiose wedding in Southern France at the end of June.

Jonas and Turner share two children: daughter Willa, 3, and second daughter, 14 months, whose name has not yet been revealed but was detailed as D.J. in the divorce papers.

Recommended articles

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

How to prepare for El Nino

How to prepare for El Nino

Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

ChatGPT suggests how a man can answer his girlfriend when asked 'Why don't we go out anymore?'

ChatGPT suggests how a man can answer his girlfriend when asked 'Why don't we go out anymore?'

Sequential siblings: 12 number plate coincidences captured on Kenyan roads

Sequential siblings: 12 number plate coincidences captured on Kenyan roads

Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

Tusker OktobaFest goes regional with editions in South Sudan, Uganda & Tanzania

A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

5 useful baking soda hacks you should know

9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

9 glamorous weddings of prominent politicians' children

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Wycliffe Orandi and his wife Sheila Achieng during their wedding in 2019

Citizen TV anchor speaks on marrying his HR & tips for workplace romance

Siaya Governor James Orengo's son, Michael Orengo pays dowry for lover Samantha Luseno

A-list attendees: Glitz & glamour as Orengo’s son pays dowry for lover Samantha

Signs of heartbreak in men

Do men also get heartbroken? 5 signs of heartbreak in men

Couple having a conflict in the bedroom

6 recommended actions to take if you bump into your partner cheating