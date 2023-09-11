Joe Jonas seemingly speaks on divorce with Sophie Turner

This occurred during the Jonas Brothers tour stop in Los Angeles, held at the Dodgers Stadium. Joe appeared emotional right before it was time to sing the song Hesitate from their 2019 album Happiness Begins, which according to People Magazine was inspired by Turner.

Before beginning the song, Joe urged his fans present to disregard any news that they heard that did not come from him obviously referring to the speculations about his his divorce. He also expressed his gratitude to them for their support.

He said, "It's been a crazy week, I just want to say, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding [Credit - Instagram / Sophie T] Instagram

This comes after TMZ reported that he and Turner were headed towards divorce because the singer had hired divorce lawyers within the Los Angeles county where they live. They also reported that Joe had been in custody of their daughters for the three months he and his brothers Nick and Kevin had been on tour.

Joe then officially filed for divorce on September 5, 2023. Based on the documents provided, Joe has asked that he and his the actress establish a parenting schedule and a 'timesharing schedule' for the children.

According to his lawyer, "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility." The application demanded that the children's principal residence be in Miami, where they both reside.

After the news went public, Turner and Joe posted a joint statement to their individual Instagram pages, indicating that their divorce was amicable. They also requested privacy from the public during this time

The previous couple wed in two ceremonies in 2019, having first met in 2016. The first was a surprise Las Vegas wedding that they had in May right after going to the Billboard Music Awards and seeing the Jonas Brothers perform. After that, they had a grandiose wedding in Southern France at the end of June.