Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

Lynet Okumu

If you're a Kenyan lady looking to add a splash of international flavor to your holiday season, here are 10 tips to find out how and where to snag yourself a 'mzungu' companion!

Caucasian couple kissing near railing at night
Caucasian couple kissing near railing at night

As the festive season approaches, some Kenyan queens are gearing up for a special mission – the 'Mzungu' Hunt!

If you're a Kenyan lady looking to add a splash of international flavor to your holiday season, you're in for a treat.

Get ready to spice up your festive vibes with these 10 tips on how and where to snag yourself a 'mzungu' companion.

Couple talking
Couple talking ece-auto-gen
Scope out popular hangouts like fancy restaurants, upscale lounges, and cosmopolitan clubs.

Most of them love to unwind in these places, making them prime locations for your festive mission.

During the holidays, tourists flock to iconic sites. Join the crowd at places like the Maasai Mara, Diani Beach – you might just bump into your holiday romance.

Attend Christmas bazaars, cultural events, or international expos happening around the city.

These gatherings attract a diverse crowd, and you might find a mzungu looking to explore local festivities.

couple talking
couple talking
Dive into the digital dating pool! Explore platforms like Tinder, Bumble, or even niche sites catering to international connections. Swipe your way into a potential match.

Attend language exchange events where you can brush up on your English skills while making connections.

They often participate in these activities to learn local languages, providing a perfect opportunity to strike up a conversation.

'Tis the season of giving, and what better way to meet a man with a heart of gold than through volunteer work?

Join local charity events or environmental clean-up initiatives and spread the festive cheer.

Couple sleeping together
Couple sleeping together ece-auto-gen

Sign up for sports or fitness classes – whether it's yoga, tennis, or even hiking. They love to stay active, and you might just find a fitness buddy for the holidays.

Keep an eye out for gatherings or parties hosted by international communities.

These events create a relaxed atmosphere where you can mingle and connect with people looking to celebrate the season.

Enroll in a language course, especially one that offers international languages. It's an excellent way to meet people eager to learn and share cultural experiences.

Join social media groups or forums dedicated to expats and foreigners living in Kenya. Engage in conversations, share your festive plans, and who knows – you might get an invite to a memorable holiday rendezvous.

Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple]
Couple kissing [Credit Beautiful Balck Couple] Pulse Nigeria

Whether you're seeking a short-term fling or a potential long-term connection, Kenyan cities are your playground, and the festive season is the perfect time to make your move in the 'Mzungu' Hunt!

Cheers to a season filled with love, laughter, and maybe a touch of international romance!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

