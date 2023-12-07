Ladies: 10 tips to snag a 'mzungu' and slay the season

As the festive season approaches, some Kenyan queens are gearing up for a special mission – the 'Mzungu' Hunt!
If you're a Kenyan lady looking to add a splash of international flavor to your holiday season, here are 10 tips to find out how and where to snag yourself a 'mzungu' companion!
Frequented hotspots
Scope out popular hangouts like fancy restaurants, upscale lounges, and cosmopolitan clubs.
Most of them love to unwind in these places, making them prime locations for your festive mission.
Hit the tourist spots
During the holidays, tourists flock to iconic sites. Join the crowd at places like the Maasai Mara, Diani Beach – you might just bump into your holiday romance.
Festive events and expos
Attend Christmas bazaars, cultural events, or international expos happening around the city.
These gatherings attract a diverse crowd, and you might find a mzungu looking to explore local festivities.
Online platforms
Dive into the digital dating pool! Explore platforms like Tinder, Bumble, or even niche sites catering to international connections. Swipe your way into a potential match.
Language exchange meetups
Attend language exchange events where you can brush up on your English skills while making connections.
They often participate in these activities to learn local languages, providing a perfect opportunity to strike up a conversation.
Volunteer work
'Tis the season of giving, and what better way to meet a man with a heart of gold than through volunteer work?
Join local charity events or environmental clean-up initiatives and spread the festive cheer.
Sports and fitness clubs
Sign up for sports or fitness classes – whether it's yoga, tennis, or even hiking. They love to stay active, and you might just find a fitness buddy for the holidays.
Attend expatriate parties
Keep an eye out for gatherings or parties hosted by international communities.
These events create a relaxed atmosphere where you can mingle and connect with people looking to celebrate the season.
Language schools
Enroll in a language course, especially one that offers international languages. It's an excellent way to meet people eager to learn and share cultural experiences.
Social media groups
Join social media groups or forums dedicated to expats and foreigners living in Kenya. Engage in conversations, share your festive plans, and who knows – you might get an invite to a memorable holiday rendezvous.
Whether you're seeking a short-term fling or a potential long-term connection, Kenyan cities are your playground, and the festive season is the perfect time to make your move in the 'Mzungu' Hunt!
Cheers to a season filled with love, laughter, and maybe a touch of international romance!
