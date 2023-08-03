We don't belong to anyone - How Nice Githinji balances multiple relationships

The 'Benta' actress explained that her decision to explore polyamory stemmed from a series of failed monogamous relationships.

She found herself entangled in a cycle of unsuccessful partnerships, where she felt as though the universe was repeatedly showing her the kind of partners she should avoid.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Nice Githinji got into polyamory

In her contemplation, Nice realised that human beings tend to adopt a sense of ownership over each other, even within committed relationships. She challenged this notion, asserting that people should not belong to one another.

Her aversion to traditional commitments was reinforced by the observation that declaring exclusivity and then engaging in infidelity only causes pain and confusion for everyone involved.

"As human beings we are so big in owning people... We don't belong to anyone even in a relationship we shouldn't belong to each other. That is what makes me averse to commitments. Tikidanganyana ndio sababu tunaumizana. The fact that I say you are the only one then I still go and fool around hurts people," Githinji said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Changing Times' star believes it's possible to find faithful partners, but she advocates for tailoring relationships to suit the individuals involved.

Pulse Live Kenya

Not every relationship should conform to societal expectations of marriage and lifelong cohabitation.

"It's possible to find faithful people. but what I think we should do is tailor-make our own relationships depending on who we are. Not all relationships are about walking down the aisle, or living together forever.

"If we learn to tailor-make our relationships according to our needs as the people in the relationship then it goes further than doing things according to how society says they should be done, " she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Nice Githinji - I'm currently dating someone who thinks I can commit

While the actress has embraced polyamory, she acknowledged that it isn't without its challenges.

She revealed that she is currently involved with someone who may expect a deeper level of commitment.

"I still practice it but someone is trying to confuse me. I am seeing someone who probably thinks I could be committed to them," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya