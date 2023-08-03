The sports category has moved to a new website.

We don't belong to anyone - How Nice Githinji balances multiple relationships

Lynet Okumu

'Subira' actress Nice Githinji reflects on non-traditional relationships

Actress Nice Githinji
Actress Nice Githinji

In a YouTube interview on Thursday, actress and producer Nice Githinji explained her perspective on open relationship lifestyles and her chosen way of polyamory.

The 'Benta' actress explained that her decision to explore polyamory stemmed from a series of failed monogamous relationships.

She found herself entangled in a cycle of unsuccessful partnerships, where she felt as though the universe was repeatedly showing her the kind of partners she should avoid.

Actress Nice Githinji
Actress Nice Githinji Pulse Live Kenya
In her contemplation, Nice realised that human beings tend to adopt a sense of ownership over each other, even within committed relationships. She challenged this notion, asserting that people should not belong to one another.

Her aversion to traditional commitments was reinforced by the observation that declaring exclusivity and then engaging in infidelity only causes pain and confusion for everyone involved.

"As human beings we are so big in owning people... We don't belong to anyone even in a relationship we shouldn't belong to each other. That is what makes me averse to commitments. Tikidanganyana ndio sababu tunaumizana. The fact that I say you are the only one then I still go and fool around hurts people," Githinji said.

The 'Changing Times' star believes it's possible to find faithful partners, but she advocates for tailoring relationships to suit the individuals involved.

Actress Nice Githinji
Actress Nice Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

"It's possible to find faithful people. but what I think we should do is tailor-make our own relationships depending on who we are. Not all relationships are about walking down the aisle, or living together forever.

"If we learn to tailor-make our relationships according to our needs as the people in the relationship then it goes further than doing things according to how society says they should be done, " she said.

Actress Nice Githinji
Actress Nice Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

While the actress has embraced polyamory, she acknowledged that it isn't without its challenges.

She revealed that she is currently involved with someone who may expect a deeper level of commitment.

"I still practice it but someone is trying to confuse me. I am seeing someone who probably thinks I could be committed to them," she said.

Actress Nice Githinji
Actress Nice Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

This has created confusion and introspection on her part as she navigates the complexities of alternative relationship dynamics.

