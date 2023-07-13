Nyce Wanjeri & husband Leting welcome their 1st child together

Through an Instagram video on Thursday July 13, Wanjeri revealed her newborns hand , confirming that she was delivered on Wednesday July 12.

“Our God has done it for us oooooh…..ladies and gentlemen 12th July 2023 at 3 am weighing 3.58kgs baby Pendo Chemutai Leting was born to God be the glory and thank you all who prayed with us ,” Nyce Wanjeri announced.

Nyce Wanjeri shares her labor footage

In a video shared by both Wanjeri and her husband Letting, the actress can be seen arriving at the hospital ward and beginning to experience labor pains.

As she makes every effort to lessen her suffering, her husband Letting tenderly massages her. A baby’s hand is then revealed to complete the process.

Nyce Wanjeri pregnancy announcement & gender real

In February of this year, Nyce made her second pregnancy public. The actress announced expecting her second child as she also dropped her new collabo featuring her boyfriend, singer Leting.

“Allow us to share good news with you. We are expecting a visitor. We share these news with our hearts so full...and we ask that you help us celebrate,” Wanjeri said.

The couple then organized a gender reveal event in June to inform the public that their unborn child was a baby girl.

“It’s a baby, God I thank you oooh. I am a proud mama aki… Sasa wacha tuendelee kusumbua baba… Girls rule men lead. Natasha will be a very good big sister… My heart is full,” she wrote in a previous post.