Actress Nyce 'Shiro' Wanjeri releases first single 'Nakuhitaji'

The song ‘Nakuhitaji’ is a gospel song which features her boyfriend, Leting.

In an Exclusive interview with Pulse Live, the former Auntie Boss Actress, said she wanted to release the song as a thanksgiving single, giving thanks for the far she has come.

“I will be releasing my first song, original composition. Nyce Wanjeri featuring Leting aka Kiptoo. I will be featuring him, it’s a thanksgiving song, for category people will put it in gospel but most mostly it’s a song that I want to thank God with, I want to tell God that through this journey its only Him.

It’s not by my powers not by any one’s power, but through Him and every single day no matter where I’m nitaendelea kumhitaji,” Nyce told Pulse Live.

Nyce Wanjeri with her boyfriend Leting Pulse Live Kenya

Nyce’s boyfriend is a singer and guitarist at Halisi Nation, a group of three young talented musicians. Other Band members are; Elly Sings and Mey Soy.