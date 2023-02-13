Actress Nyce Wanjeri expecting baby number 2

The actress announced expecting her second child as she also dropped her new collabo featuring her boyfriend, singer Leting.

“Allow us to share good news with you. We are expecting a visitor 🥰 We share these news with our hearts so full...and we ask that you help us celebrate,” Wanjeri said.

Wanjeri's new release dubbed ‘Kwako Nyumbani’ is her second release following her debut single 'Nakuhitaji' released in 2021.

'Nakuhitaji' was a thanksgiving song appreciating how far the former 'Auntie Boss' actress had come.

"It’s not by my powers not by anyone’s power, but through Him and every single day no matter where I’m nitaendelea kumhitaji," Wanjeri said regarding the song in a past interview.

'Kwako Nyumbani' on the other hand is a celebration of the love Wanjeri has shared with her bae as they prepare to welcome their second child. The song comes just a day before Valentine's Day.

Watch the song below:

Wanjeri's big news was received with congratulatory messages from fans:

lizclement_beautyflash_salon Congratulations my dear friend🤗you deserve all that heaven offers🍷🍾Am soo happy😭😭for you

moh_shiro24 Woow 🥰🥰In God's perfect time,he shall make everything beautiful🔥💯

millychebby In his own time he makes everything so beautiful he has made it beautiful for you @nycewanjeri congratulations @letingkenya Bamuru Mungu a bless union yenu

faatii_natural Congratulations are on order momma @nycewanjeri sending lots of love and best wishes on this amazing journey ahead