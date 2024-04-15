If your partner displays these behaviours, it's time to run: They want polyamory

While monogamy remains the norm for many couples, some individuals may find themselves in polyamorous arrangements without even realising it.

Polyamorous relationship

A polyamorous relationship, often referred to as polyamory, is a form of consensual non-monogamy where individuals have multiple romantic or sexual partners simultaneously, with the knowledge and consent of all involved.

Unlike traditional monogamous relationships, where individuals typically commit to one partner exclusively, polyamorous relationships acknowledge and allow for the possibility of multiple connections.

In these relationships, the emphasis is on honesty, communication, and mutual respect among all partners.

These connections can vary in intensity and may involve emotional intimacy, commitment, or simply physical attraction.

Polyamory can take various forms, ranging from triads (three-person relationships) to larger networks of interconnected relationships. The structure and boundaries of polyamorous relationships are negotiated and agreed upon by all parties involved.

In an open relationship, one type of non-monogamy, partners agree that they can each seek other relationships outside of their own.People in open relationship tend to explore sex with others outside of their relationship while reserving emotional and romantic connections for their primary partner. However, that isn't always the case."Open relationships are more likely to have a 'don't ask, don't tell' rule," than polyamorous relationships, once baseline rules between partners are established, Terri Conley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Michigan who focuses on sexual behavior and socialization, told Refinery29.In some cases, a monogamous couple may choose to "open" their relationship after being sexually exclusive for some time so they are free to explore sex with others. Business Insider USA

Signs your partner wants a polyamorous relationship

If you've noticed certain behaviors in your partner that seem to indicate an openness to non-monogamy, you might be in a polyamorous relationship.

Expressing interest in non-monogamous relationships

One of the most obvious signs that your partner might be interested in polyamory is if they express curiosity or interest in non-monogamous relationships.

They may bring up the topic of polyamory in conversation, express admiration for polyamorous individuals, or inquire about your thoughts on the subject.

Pay attention to their level of interest and openness to exploring different relationship dynamics.

Seeking emotional or sexual connections outside your relationship

Another sign of a potential polyamorous relationship is if your partner seeks emotional or sexual connections outside of your relationship.

They may express a desire to explore romantic or sexual connections with other people while maintaining their commitment to you.

This could involve going on dates, flirting with others, or engaging in intimate activities with individuals outside of your relationship.

Open communication about attraction to others

In a polyamorous relationship, open communication about attraction to others is essential.

If your partner openly discusses their feelings of attraction towards other people and encourages you to do the same, it could be a sign that they are interested in exploring polyamory.

They may value transparency and honesty about their romantic or sexual desires, even if it means discussing attraction to others.

Establishing boundaries and agreements

In a polyamorous relationship, establishing clear boundaries and agreements is crucial to ensuring that all parties feel comfortable and respected.

If your partner suggests having conversations about boundaries, agreements, or relationship rules, it may indicate that they are considering a polyamorous dynamic.

These discussions can include topics such as safe sex practices, communication protocols, and expectations for time spent with other partners.

Embracing compersion

Compersion, the feeling of joy or happiness when seeing your partner experience happiness with another person, is a central concept in polyamorous relationships.

If your partner exhibits compersion towards you or expresses a desire for you to experience joy in relationships with others, it could be a sign that they are open to polyamory.

They may value the idea of sharing love and intimacy with multiple partners and find fulfillment in seeing you happy, even if it involves relationships outside of your own.

Addressing jealousy and insecurity

Jealousy and insecurity are common emotions in any relationship, including polyamorous ones.

If your partner acknowledges and addresses feelings of jealousy or insecurity healthily and constructively, it may indicate that they are navigating a polyamorous dynamic.

They may prioritise open communication, empathy, and self-reflection when dealing with these emotions, rather than resorting to control or possessiveness.

