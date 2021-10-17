City lawyer Silas Jakakimba on Saturday wedded his fiancée Florence in an opulent ceremony at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.
Popular Nairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba weds fiancée in star-studded ceremony [Photos]
One of the stunning moments of the wedding was when the bride arrived at the wedding venue in a chopper.
The guest list at the invite-only party was also something of a marvel as it included prominent personalities from the law profession, media and even entertainment.
Aspiring politicians, majority from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also made a point of gracing the event to rub shoulders with their would-be colleagues.
Ugandan musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine also graced the occasion.
Here are photos from the event:-
