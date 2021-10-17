RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Popular Nairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba weds fiancée in star-studded ceremony [Photos]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021

City lawyer Silas Jakakimba on Saturday wedded his fiancée Florence in an opulent ceremony at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

One of the stunning moments of the wedding was when the bride arrived at the wedding venue in a chopper.

The guest list at the invite-only party was also something of a marvel as it included prominent personalities from the law profession, media and even entertainment.

Aspiring politicians, majority from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party also made a point of gracing the event to rub shoulders with their would-be colleagues.

Ugandan musician and politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine also graced the occasion.

Here are photos from the event:-

Nairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba and his wife Flo wed in star-studded ceremony
Nairobi lawyer Silas Jakakimba and his wife Flo wed in star-studded ceremony Pulse Live Kenya
Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence take vows during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence take vows during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence take vows during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence take vows during their wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Journalists at Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Journalists at Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Aspiring Lang'ata MP Jalang'o with his wife during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Aspiring Lang'ata MP Jalang'o with his wife during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Babu Owino, Jalang'o and Bobi Wine during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Babu Owino, Jalang'o and Bobi Wine during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Journalist Trevor Ombija with the groom during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Journalist Trevor Ombija with the groom during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Jalang'o, Ken Mijungu, Akisa Wandera and Trevor Ombija during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Jalang'o, Ken Mijungu, Akisa Wandera and Trevor Ombija during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Journalist Ken Mijungu with Bobi Wine during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Journalist Ken Mijungu with Bobi Wine during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Guests during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Guests during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Bloggers Robert Alai and Abraham Mutai during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Bloggers Robert Alai and Abraham Mutai during Silas Jakakimba and his bride Florence's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
Silas Jakakimba with one of his groomsmen and fellow lawyer Donald Kipkorir during Jakakimba's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021
Silas Jakakimba with one of his groomsmen and fellow lawyer Donald Kipkorir during Jakakimba's wedding held at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi on October 16, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

