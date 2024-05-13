The sports category has moved to a new website.

Relationships and Weddings

7 reasons couples are opting for simpler weddings over traditional white weddings

Amos Robi

There has been a noticeable shift in the wedding landscape, with an increasing number of couples opting for simpler, more intimate celebrations

A couple during their wedding
In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in wedding trends, with many couples opting for simpler, more intimate ceremonies over traditional white weddings. Here are ten reasons why this trend is gaining popularity:

Traditional white weddings can be incredibly expensive, with costs for venues, catering, attire, and decorations adding up quickly.

Simpler weddings, often held in a courthouse or a modest venue, significantly reduce these expenses, allowing couples to allocate their funds to other important areas such as buying a home or saving for the future.

Planning a large wedding can be a stressful and time-consuming process.

Couples who choose simpler weddings often find the planning process to be more manageable and less overwhelming, allowing them to enjoy their engagement period without the added pressure.

Celebrity white weddings
Celebrity white weddings Pulse Live Kenya

Smaller, simpler weddings often feel more intimate and personal. Couples can focus on creating a ceremony that truly reflects their personalities and values, rather than adhering to traditional expectations and protocols.

By opting for a simpler ceremony, couples can place greater emphasis on the significance of the marriage itself, rather than the extravagance of the wedding day. This shift in focus can lead to a more meaningful and fulfilling union.

Societal attitudes towards marriage and weddings are evolving. Many couples no longer feel bound by traditional norms and are instead choosing to celebrate their unions in ways that feel authentic to them, which often means simpler, less conventional ceremonies.

Legal weddings, such as those performed at a courthouse, offer a straightforward and efficient way to formalize a union.

This option is especially appealing to couples who prioritize the legal recognition of their marriage over the ceremonial aspects.

an-extravagant-kenyan-couple-holds-a-white-wedding
an-extravagant-kenyan-couple-holds-a-white-wedding Pulse Live Kenya
The rise of social media has contributed to unrealistic expectations for weddings, with many couples feeling pressured to create an Instagram-worthy event.

By choosing simpler weddings, couples can free themselves from these pressures and focus on what truly matters to them.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Amos Robi

