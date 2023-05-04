The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 benefits of touching your woman

Lynet Okumu

From relieving stress to boosting intimacy, here are 10 reasons why you should touch your woman more often

Physical touch is an important aspect of any relationship. It's a way to communicate love, affection, and connection without using words.

For women, physical touch is especially important. Here are ten reasons why your woman needs physical touch:

  1. It makes her feel loved: Physical touch is a way to show your woman that you love her. When you hold her hand, hug her, or cuddle with her, she feels valued and cared for.
  2. It relieves stress: Touch has a calming effect on the body. When your woman is feeling stressed, a hug or a gentle touch can help to ease her tension.
  3. It improves communication: Touch is a powerful form of communication. When you touch your woman, you're sending a message that words can't convey.
  4. It boosts intimacy: Physical touch is an important part of intimacy. It can help to strengthen the bond between you and your woman.
  5. It enhances emotional connection: Touch helps to create an emotional connection between you and your woman. When you touch her, you're showing her that you care about her on a deeper level.
  6. It increases trust: When your woman feels your touch, she knows that she can trust you. Touch helps to build a sense of safety and security in the relationship.
  7. It reduces anxiety: Touch has been shown to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. When your woman is feeling anxious, a gentle touch can help to calm her nerves.
  8. It promotes healing: Touch has healing properties. When your woman is feeling down or sick, a comforting touch can help to promote healing and recovery.
  9. It boosts confidence: When you touch your woman, you're showing her that you find her attractive and desirable. This can boost her confidence and self-esteem.
  10. It enhances physical health: Touch has been shown to have a positive impact on physical health. It can help to lower blood pressure, reduce pain, and promote overall well-being.

Physical touch is a crucial aspect of any relationship, especially for women. So, make sure to show your woman how much you care by giving her plenty of hugs, kisses, and loving touches.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

