6 most common reasons for divorce

In this article, we'll take a look at six of the most common reasons for divorce. If you're currently married or thinking about getting married, it's important to be aware of these issues so that you can do your best to avoid them!

1. Infidelity

Infidelity is one of the most common reasons for divorce. When one spouse cheats on the other, it can be incredibly damaging to the relationship and often leads to a breakup. It's the reason why majority of billionaires and celebrities get divorced.

2. Lack of communication:

Imagine a scenario where one spouse is constantly talking and the other one never says a word. This would be incredibly frustrating, and it's no surprise that lack of communication is one of the main reasons for divorce. If you and your partner can't seem to communicate effectively, your relationship is likely doomed.

3. Financial problems:

Money is often a source of contention in marriages, and when couples are struggling financially, it can put a lot of stress on the relationship. Thus the reason financial problems are one of the leading causes of divorce. That's why before accepting a proposal, you have to ensure your partner has the financial capability you're comfortable with.

4. Substance abuse:

Personally, hard drugs are one thing I despise. So imagine how horrified I would be if I find out my partner deals in hard drugs. I would be out the door in a split second. Substance abuse is another leading cause of divorce, and when one spouse is addicted to drugs or alcohol, it can be incredibly damaging to the relationship.

5. Domestic violence:

Domestic violence occurs across a wide range of forms from emotional abuse to physical violence, and it's one of the leading causes of divorce. Yes, it could go both ways, but women are most often the victims. If you're in an abusive relationship, it's important to get out as soon as possible. You deserve better than that.

6. Child-related issues:

When couples are unable to agree on things related to their children, it can often lead to a divorce. This could be anything from how much time the kids should spend with each parent to disagreements about education and religion.

