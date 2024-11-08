Meet man beside Shiquo HiiStyle in her journey to the top

- Shiquo HiiStyles referred to her husband as her 'ride or die'.
Meet Shiquo HiiStyles's 'ride or die': The man who has stood by her as she builds her dream life.
They say behind every successful man there is a strong woman, but what about the man behind a successful woman?
Businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyles has given us a glimpse into her life, proudly sharing the story of her husband, who she refers to as her “ride or die.”
Shiquo has made a name for herself through her affordable prices and charming presence on social media.
With her success, she has caught the attention of Kenyans online, leaving fans excited as she recently posted adorable photos of herself with her husband on their trip to China.
In these recent snaps, Shiquo shows her supportive side, reflecting on the path they’ve traveled together. A Journey of Growth and Resilience.
Journey of growth & resilience
Shiquo has been open about her marriage and the challenges they faced along the way. In past social media clips, she shared that, in the early days of their relationship, her business took off faster than her husband’s.
While her own venture quickly gained momentum, her husband’s progress was slower, testing their patience and resilience.
Yet, Shiquo never lost faith, offering encouragement to him along the way. According to Shiquo, his success came later, with his businesses truly picking up in his thirties.
Her message to young men is clear: patience and persistence pay off, even if success doesn’t come right away.
She encouraged men in their twenties to keep pursuing their dreams, noting that every journey unfolds differently and in its own time.
Life’s momentum is our lifeline - Shiquo HiiStyles
Shiquo also shared words of motivation for Kenyans everywhere, urging everyone to keep pushing forward in their lives and careers.
In a powerful statement, she highlighted the importance of momentum in achieving dreams.
She encouraged everyone to seize new ideas, explore different places, and keep pushing toward their dreams, whether that means heading off to China or pursuing local opportunities.
Family bonding
Shiquo’s sense of humour also shines through in her social media posts. In one playful clip, she joked that although she sells affordable items, her husband isn’t up for sale, calling him an asset.
This light-hearted take on her relationship resonates with her fans, showing the couple’s deep bond and easygoing connection.
Family time is clearly important to Shiquo. She often shares photos and videos of her family enjoying meals out or engaging in friendly competitions with family games at home.
Shiquo and her husband are parents to three children, and they seem to enjoy every moment they spend together as a family.
Fans reactions
Kenyans responded to Shiquo’s posts with both humour and admiration. Some fans playfully asked her if she would consider shipping affordable partners along with her other goods, hinting at the love and admiration they feel for her husband’s supportive role in her life.
Meanwhile, others congratulated the couple on their strong bond and wished them a bright future together.
As Shiquo and her husband continue to build their family and careers together, their story serves as a beacon for couples everywhere who are striving to reach their dreams, both individually and as a team.