Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

She gets wild and does sexual stuff guys only fantasize about, but you’d never think she’s such a ‘bad babe’ by just looking at her.

She’s the underrated sexual goddess. The type of girl guys always pray and ask cupid to send their way.

So here’s the ultimate test to know whether you fall in this category or not.

Below, we list all the signs that show that you are what every guy [allegedly] dreams of - a lady in the streets and freak in the sheets!

1. Your clothes are conservative in public, sure, but your closet is filled with the sexiest things ever. And you are always eager to turn your man to jelly by wearing them indoors. You actually derive joy in this.

2. Everyone thinks you are a virgin… but if they knew the extent of things you’ve tried and done...

3. When people say ‘the quiet girls are usually the worst,’ you can relate because that’s you they’re talking about!

4. People defend you behind your back that you’re the most innocent of the lot.

They argue with anyone that suggests anything sexual about you.

5. You never lose your cool in public, no matter how turned on you are.

Even if your guy relentlessly flirts and says things that are driving you crazy and turning you all mushy, you always remain outwardly cool, calm and collected.

6. Your boyfriend pardons far too many mistakes.

He takes way more bullshit from you than he’s ever taken from anyone else he’s ever been in a relationship with. And you totally know why!

7. Not many people can sexually please a guy like you can and still pass the parent’s seal of approval test. No wonder why they keep begging you to come back to them!

8. All the guys you get down with express [pleasant] shock at how sexual you are.

They never esperrerit!

9. Your imagination during sexting leaves your partner shocked and stunned.

10. You’re down for whatever in the sack, willing to try everything sexual instead of just deciding without actually trying them out!