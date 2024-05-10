Singer Damaris Kimani's plan for father as he wraps 10-year prison sentence

Kimani, the second of four siblings, has spent the last 12 years without her father, a painful separation that nearly tore them apart.

The singer however mend ties with her father, something that did not come easy. As shared in many of the platforms she has spoken, she has chose to forgive her father and grant him a second chance in life.

"I haven't been with my dad for 12 years now he has been in prison and his story is a whole testimony, yes he did what he did but watu hufanya kosa but kufanya kosa si kosa kurudia kosa ndio kosa and everybody deserves a second chance in life," says Kimani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Initially sentenced to death, her father's appeal was successful, and his sentence was reduced to ten years. This allowed him to be transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility.

Reflecting on her initial reaction to his arrest, she admits to once wishing for his death but has since found peace through forgiveness.

"I remember when we got the call that he had been arrested and was going to prison for life, I wished they would have killed him but that was before," she notes revealing the density of how things were with her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimani's father completes his 10-year jail term on June 13, 2024 something she is anticipating and is also proud of.

While she looks forward to receiving her father back, she notes that it is not easy as the past relationship between him and other family members is not solid is only hoping things get better.