The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Singer Damaris Kimani's plan for father as he wraps 10-year prison sentence

Amos Robi

Initially sentenced to life imprisonment, Kimani's father had a strained relationship with her before she chose to forgive him

A collage of gospel singer Damaris Kimani and her father who is behind bars
A collage of gospel singer Damaris Kimani and her father who is behind bars

Every child dreams of a close-knit family with loving parents and siblings. However, for gospel singer Damaris Kimani, this dream was shattered when her father was incarcerated over a decade ago.

Kimani, the second of four siblings, has spent the last 12 years without her father, a painful separation that nearly tore them apart.

The singer however mend ties with her father, something that did not come easy. As shared in many of the platforms she has spoken, she has chose to forgive her father and grant him a second chance in life.

"I haven't been with my dad for 12 years now he has been in prison and his story is a whole testimony, yes he did what he did but watu hufanya kosa but kufanya kosa si kosa kurudia kosa ndio kosa and everybody deserves a second chance in life," says Kimani.

ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Damaris Kimani and her father in prison
Singer Damaris Kimani and her father in prison Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

Initially sentenced to death, her father's appeal was successful, and his sentence was reduced to ten years. This allowed him to be transferred from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility.

Reflecting on her initial reaction to his arrest, she admits to once wishing for his death but has since found peace through forgiveness.

"I remember when we got the call that he had been arrested and was going to prison for life, I wished they would have killed him but that was before," she notes revealing the density of how things were with her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimani's father completes his 10-year jail term on June 13, 2024 something she is anticipating and is also proud of.

READ: Graduated with Law degree in prison; Inspiring story of inmates who found calling in jail

While she looks forward to receiving her father back, she notes that it is not easy as the past relationship between him and other family members is not solid is only hoping things get better.

Kimani also acknowledges the challenges ahead as her father looks to start his life again. Seeking assistance from well-wishers, Kimani hopes to support her father's transition back into society, providing him with basic necessities as he starts anew outside the prison walls.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A couple fighting

Step-by-step explainer on how to file for divorce in Kenya

A bride during her wedding

7 common things brides do with their gowns after weddings