10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

In Kenya, these myths not only mislead the public but also contribute to the stigmatization of former inmates. Here, we debunk the top ten common prison myths, providing a clearer, more accurate picture of the Kenyan prison system.

1. Prisons are exclusively punishment facilities

While punishment is a component of incarceration, Kenyan prisons also focus on rehabilitation. Programs aimed at skills development, education, and psychological support are designed to prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society.

2. Inmates have no rights

Contrary to popular belief, inmates retain fundamental human rights. The Kenyan Constitution and international human rights laws ensure prisoners have access to food, healthcare, and a fair legal process.

The misconception that inmates are devoid of rights is harmful and inaccurate.

3. All prisons are overcrowded and dirty

While overcrowding and sanitation issues exist, not all facilities suffer from these problems.

Efforts are continually made to improve conditions, though challenges remain. It's important to recognize the diversity in conditions across different prisons.

Inmates at a Kenyan prison Pulse Live Kenya

4. Prisoners can't vote

In Kenya, certain categories of prisoners are indeed allowed to vote. The misconception that all inmates are stripped of their civil rights is not accurate. Legal frameworks are evolving to include more inmates in the electoral process.

5. Life in prison is like what's seen on movies

The dramatization of prison life in movies and TV shows is largely exaggerated. While these portrayals may contain elements of truth, they often enhance certain aspects for entertainment value, leading to a skewed perception of daily life in prison.

6. Prisoners are isolated from the outside world

Inmates often have opportunities to interact with the outside world through visitation, letters, and, in some cases, controlled use of technology. These connections are crucial for mental health and rehabilitation.

7. All inmates are violent

This stereotype undermines the complexity of criminal justice. Many inmates are incarcerated for non-violent offences and pose no physical threat to others. Painting all prisoners with the same brush is unfair and inaccurate.

8. Escape attempts are common

Despite sensational stories, escape attempts are rare due to the high risks involved and the stringent security measures in place within Kenyan prisons.

Kamiti Prison ece-auto-gen

9. Prisons are only for the young and able-bodied

Prisons house a wide demographic, including the elderly and those with disabilities. The system faces challenges in providing adequate care for these populations, debunking the myth that it's a place only for the young and healthy.

10. Once an inmate, always a criminal

The belief that former inmates cannot change contributes to their stigmatization and complicates reentry into society. Many ex-prisoners lead successful, law-abiding lives post-release, thanks to rehabilitation and support systems.

By dispelling these myths, we foster a more informed and compassionate view of the prison system and those affected by it. Understanding the realities of incarceration is crucial in promoting justice, rehabilitation, and reintegration for former inmates in Kenya.