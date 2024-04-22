6 unhealthy relationship trends common among Gen Zs

While Gen Zers are known for their progressive thinking and social awareness, certain unhealthy relationship trends have emerged within this demographic.

From the omnipresence of social media to the proliferation of dating apps, Gen Zers are immersed in a digital ecosystem that impacts their interactions, preferences, and expectations in matters of the heart.

Unhealthy relationship trends common among Gen Zs

1. Dependency on social media validation

Social media has become an integral part of daily life for many Gen Zers, but it also exerts an influence on their relationships.

One concerning trend is the reliance on social media validation to define the success or status of a relationship.

From posting constant updates about their love life to seeking validation through likes and comments, some individuals prioritise virtual perceptions over genuine connection.

2. Ghosting and lack of communication

In the age of instant communication, ghosting—a practice where one abruptly cuts off contact with another person without explanation—has become all too common among Gen Zers.

This lack of communication not only shows a disregard for the feelings of the other person but also prevents closure and resolution in relationships.

Healthy communication is essential for building trust, resolving conflicts, and maintaining meaningful connections.

3. Hookup culture and casual dating

While there's nothing inherently wrong with casual dating or consensual hookups, Gen Z has seen a normalization of hookup culture that often prioritises physical intimacy over emotional connection.

This trend can lead to shallow relationships devoid of deeper emotional bonds and mutual respect.

4. Pressure to conform to unrealistic relationship standards

Social media, television, and movies often portray idealised versions of relationships that don't always reflect reality.

Gen Zers may feel pressured to conform to these unrealistic standards, leading to inadequacy or disappointment when their relationships don't measure up.

It's crucial for individuals to recognise that every relationship is unique, and comparison to idealised portrayals can be detrimental.

5. Lack of boundaries and self-care

In their eagerness to please others or avoid conflict, some Gen Zers may neglect to establish healthy boundaries in their relationships.

Whether it's sacrificing personal time and interests for a partner or tolerating disrespectful behaviour, a lack of boundaries can lead to resentment, burnout, and a loss of individual identity.

6. Digital detachment and emotional disconnect

While technology has facilitated unprecedented connectivity, it has also introduced new challenges to interpersonal relationships.

The constant presence of smartphones and social media can create barriers to genuine communication and emotional intimacy.

Some Gen Zers may find themselves more comfortable expressing their feelings through text messages or emojis than engaging in face-to-face conversations, leading to emotional disconnect and disengagement in their relationships.

As Gen Z continues to navigate the complexities of relationships in the digital age, it's crucial to recognise and address unhealthy trends that can undermine the quality and well-being of individuals' relationships.