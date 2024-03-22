Men: Tips to ensure your favourite boxer stays fresh & in shape for years

We get it, changing underwear might not be the most exciting topic, but it's crucial for your comfort, hygiene, and overall well-being.

Plus, with the right care and maintenance, you can make your boxers last longer than you might think.

So, if you're one of those guys who prefers to hang onto their favorite pair for as long as possible, read on for some handy tips to keep your boxers in top condition for more than just a year.

Rotate your collection

We get it, you have your favorite pair of boxers that you'd wear every day if you could. However, rotating your collection is key to prolonging its lifespan.

By giving each pair a break between wears, you'll allow them to air out and reduce the buildup of sweat and bacteria, which can cause odor and wear down the fabric faster

Wash with care

When it comes to washing your boxers, gentleness is the name of the game. Avoid using harsh detergents or bleach, as these can weaken the fabric and cause colors to fade.

Opt for a mild detergent and wash your boxers in cold water to help preserve their elasticity and shape.

And whatever you do, never mix your underwear with towels or other rough fabrics that can cause friction and pilling.

Say no to the dryer

While it might be tempting to toss your boxers in the dryer for a quick spin, this can do more harm than good.

The heat from the dryer can weaken the elastic waistband and shrink the fabric, leaving you with boxers that no longer fit comfortably.

Instead, air-dry your boxers by laying them flat or hanging them up to dry. Not only will this help them retain their shape, but it will also save energy and reduce your carbon footprint.

Fold, don't stuff

Resist the urge to cram your boxers into a drawer or toss them in a pile.

Instead, fold them neatly to avoid unnecessary stretching and wrinkling. This will help them retain their shape and elasticity for longer.

Invest in quality

Invest in quality boxers made from durable materials that can withstand regular wear and tear.

While it might be tempting to opt for cheaper options, investing in a few pairs of high-quality boxers will ultimately save you money in the long run, as they'll last longer and provide better comfort and support.

Check for signs of wear

Regularly inspect your boxers for signs of wear and tear, such as loose threads, stretched-out waistbands, or thinning fabric.

Addressing these issues early on can help prevent further damage and extend the lifespan of your boxers. Consider repairing minor damages yourself.

Know when to say goodbye

As much as we hate to admit it, there comes a time when we need to bid farewell to our beloved boxers.

