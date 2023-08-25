The sports category has moved to a new website.

Toasted Ugali: Watch new recipe that's gaining popularity on TikTok

Denis Mwangi

A new method of cooking ugali is gaining popularity on TikTok, fuelled by the rising number of food content creators on the platform.

Ugali meal
Ugali meal

Departing from the regular method which has been used for decades, the new recipe challenges the norms by switching the order of ingredients to start with maize flour.

Creators who have tried the new recipe start by pouring maize flour into a dry sufuria and stirring for a few minutes before adding parboiled water and kneading till cooked.

They argue that the normal method of starting with water makes it hard to estimate the amount of maize flour required.

Ugali meal
Ugali meal Pulse Live Kenya
This new way, they say, allows one to better regulate the rate of consumption of the flour and prevents one from cooking too much ugali.

Despite the content creators touting the new method as the best thing since sliced bread, fans who claim to have tried the recipe were not as impressed.

Reactions from Kenyans on TikTok

“I have tried, worked perfectly for me en hs a taste of mashed potatoes,” Alexisfai.

“I ended up with brown ugali..ckupenda,” Blessed Winnie.

“Peer pressure from tiktok made me try this and let me tell you Maina, let me leave cooking for the talented ones😂😂😂,” Boss Girl.

“I tried this at my home and leme tell you maina all they had to say or ask was”kwani siku hizi kavangara wameharibu unga? I cried 😌😂😂😂,” Thee Tish.

“Its not new I always prepare my posho like that, it has the best taste and smell,” Euni luga.

“I will never try again.....my kids refused the ugali,” I will never try again.....my kids refused the ugali.

