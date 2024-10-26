The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

Charles Ouma

Kenyans from all walks of life wished the retired President well, with many appreciating him for his selfless service to the country and the continent at large.

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta
Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken his silence with his wishes for the country as he celebrated his 63rd birthday.

The former President spoke to Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba as he turned a year older, Uhuru noted that he is at peace with no issue with anyone and asked for longer life, safety, and national prosperity.

He added that he is praying for peace and understanding in the nation, noting that it is the only way that Kenya will prosper.

“I am well and I am at peace and am grateful to God. Am praying for peace and understanding in our nation as this is the only way our country will grow and prosper. And I have never had an issue with anyone and till date I have no issue with anyone” the former president said on October 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the retired President also spoke to Milele FM’s Ankali Ray and shared how his 63rd birthday celebrations looked like.

Nashukuru Mungu kwa miaka na kuzingatia maisha yetu na pia kwa yote ametutendea. Tunamwomba atueke salama aeke taifa letu salama,” Uhuru remarked.

The retired President shared that he spends his birthdays in the company of family and friends.

This year however, he would celebrate the day away from home in the company of friends from the African Union’s 15th High-Level Retreat, which he is presently attending in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mara hii nimesafiri kidogo bado tuko kwa ile mkutano imenileta hapa, lakini pia hapa tutakua na wenzangu na labda tutaenda lunch pahali ama kitu kama hicho mkutano ikiisha.“ Uhuru stated.

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta
Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

Natakia wakenya amani na umoja, ningependa sisi wote tujue kwamba ni binadamu walio na mahitaji, tuache mambo ya kuzozana, kuingiliana na tushikane na tupendane kama wakenya,” Uhuru added.

A jovial Uhuru settled on the song ‘Hakuna Mungu kama wewe‘ when asked for his song of choice to mark the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gachagua’s apology to Uhuru & covenant made by Mount Kenya amid trouble with Ruto

He also asked the presenter to play his all-time favourite ‘I Got You Babe‘ by UB40, dedicating the song to his wife, the former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Ningependa unicheze ule wimbo Hakuna Mungu kama wewe, huo utanitosha na kunifurahisha. Ukiniruhusu pia ningependa kutumia nafasi hii kutuma wimbo moja kwa familia yangu; Umenitumia moja na pia ningependa kumtumia mke wangu wimbo moja, I got you babe by UB40.” Uhuru said.

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta
Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans from all walks of life wished the retired President well, with many appreciating him for his selfless service to the country and the continent at large.

Recommended articles

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi

How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru weds fiancé in glamorous event graced by Kalonzo & Karua

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru weds fiancé in glamorous event graced by Kalonzo & Karua

Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

Ruth Matete beams with pride as daughter Toluwa turns 4

Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life

Week of Italian Language: Jackie Matubia to bring 'My Brilliant Friend' novel to life

100 best happy birthday wishes for special person

100 best happy birthday wishes for special person

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kabi WaJesus and Milly WaJesus

My wife doesn't care about me, I feel neglected - Silent struggles of Kabi WaJesus

Content creator Pritty Vishy

What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

Overcoming pornography: 10 powerful prayer points with scriptures

James Orengo’s son Michael weds lover Samantha Luseno in glamorous event

James Orengo’s son weds lover Samantha in glamorous event in Nairobi