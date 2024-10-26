How Uhuru celebrated 63rd birthday, wishes for Kenya & 2 songs to mark the day

The former President spoke to Kameme FM presenter Muthoni wa Kirumba as he turned a year older, Uhuru noted that he is at peace with no issue with anyone and asked for longer life, safety, and national prosperity.

He added that he is praying for peace and understanding in the nation, noting that it is the only way that Kenya will prosper.

“I am well and I am at peace and am grateful to God. Am praying for peace and understanding in our nation as this is the only way our country will grow and prosper. And I have never had an issue with anyone and till date I have no issue with anyone” the former president said on October 26, 2024.

Earlier in the day, the retired President also spoke to Milele FM’s Ankali Ray and shared how his 63rd birthday celebrations looked like.

“Nashukuru Mungu kwa miaka na kuzingatia maisha yetu na pia kwa yote ametutendea. Tunamwomba atueke salama aeke taifa letu salama,” Uhuru remarked.

How Uhuru celebrated his birthday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire

The retired President shared that he spends his birthdays in the company of family and friends.

This year however, he would celebrate the day away from home in the company of friends from the African Union’s 15th High-Level Retreat, which he is presently attending in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

“Mara hii nimesafiri kidogo bado tuko kwa ile mkutano imenileta hapa, lakini pia hapa tutakua na wenzangu na labda tutaenda lunch pahali ama kitu kama hicho mkutano ikiisha.“ Uhuru stated.

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

“Natakia wakenya amani na umoja, ningependa sisi wote tujue kwamba ni binadamu walio na mahitaji, tuache mambo ya kuzozana, kuingiliana na tushikane na tupendane kama wakenya,” Uhuru added.

2 songs chosen by Uhuru to mark 63rd birthday

A jovial Uhuru settled on the song ‘Hakuna Mungu kama wewe‘ when asked for his song of choice to mark the day.

He also asked the presenter to play his all-time favourite ‘I Got You Babe‘ by UB40, dedicating the song to his wife, the former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

“Ningependa unicheze ule wimbo Hakuna Mungu kama wewe, huo utanitosha na kunifurahisha. Ukiniruhusu pia ningependa kutumia nafasi hii kutuma wimbo moja kwa familia yangu; Umenitumia moja na pia ningependa kumtumia mke wangu wimbo moja, I got you babe by UB40.” Uhuru said.

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

