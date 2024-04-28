The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

MP Kuria Kimani taking on the 'Kudade' dance challenge lights up social media [Video]

Charles Ouma

The video of Molo MP Kuria Kimani taking part in the Kudade dance challenge caused excitement on social media where netizens find ways to still enjoy and celebrate life even as they tackle challenges and pressures of life that come along

MP Kuria Kimani taking on the Kudade dance challenge lights up social media [Video]
MP Kuria Kimani taking on the Kudade dance challenge lights up social media [Video]

It is never a dull moment on social media with netizens finding ways to still enjoy and celebrate life even as they tackle challenges and pressure that come along.

Molo constituency Member of Parliament Kuria was no exception as he took part in the Kudade dance challenge with the video causing excitement on social media.

The MP shared a video of himself taking part in the dance challenge that has taken social media by storm over the last few days.

The video is recorded in what appears to be the lawmaker's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is seen dashing from his chair, located behind a huge office desk to share his dancing skills with netizens.

READ: Fancy Finger's 'Kudade' refix & other top songs of the week

The song plays in the background as the legislator does his best to match his dance moves with the viral song.

Kimani is seen in a cheerful mood in what appears to be a break from work on his desk, smiling while dancing to the viral song.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some were impressed with his moves, a section suggested that he could be better with a little training and volunteered to assist him at a small fee.

Papa JJ: Bro knows the moves but his brain interprets them in mathertongue...

Maya Thuita: our mp dancing in capital letters 😂😂😂😂

Rays254: would like to learn those moves from you 💕

ADVERTISEMENT

annmukuu: Wee unadance kenyans wakibebwa na floods!!

MP Kuria Kimani taking on the Kudade dance challenge lights up social media [Video]
MP Kuria Kimani taking on the Kudade dance challenge lights up social media [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

nisskeih: I hv two right feet,utabuy Moja?😂

joy_shanty: I really like the energy of this young man🧐😆@Kuria Kimani(KK) MP Molo 🤗

🦋Evie_lately🦋: are you sure you are dancing the same song?

ADVERTISEMENT

izziekcay0: the moves are correct in the mind but ancestors wamekataa

The challenge which has taken social media by storm has been popularized by different content creators and celebrities who have participated in it and shared their videos online with their followers weighing in.

It was inspired by the chart-topping Kudade hit song in which the talented Fathermoh teams up with Ndovu Kuu and Harry Craze.

Fathermoh gets the crowd hyped up with one of his anthems at at theChrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapper Maandy officiallyunveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spiritsbrand, Chrome.
Fathermoh gets the crowd hyped up with one of his anthems at at theChrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapper Maandy officiallyunveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spiritsbrand, Chrome. Fathermoh gets the crowd hyped up with one of his anthems at at theChrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapper Maandy officiallyunveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spiritsbrand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The result of the collaboration was a Urbantone sound musical masterpiece that was well received by fans, with celebrities also joining in to make it go viral.

READ: Fathermoh talks songwriting magic, unplanned hit songs & TikTok fame

With perfect beats, the talented singers do justice to the song with vocals that blend perfectly with the flow and rhyme.

Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol launched 'Kudade (Fancy Finger's Refix)', an Urbantone sound remix of the original track 'Kudade', much to the delight of fans and contributed to the dance challenge’s virality.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A plate of tilapia eyes

5 common falsehoods about consuming tilapia eyes

Nairobi Matatu

Reasons you should try these 6 matatu routes in Nairobi

A young couple together

6 unhealthy relationship trends common among Gen Zs

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the traditional wedding of Juja MP George Koimburi's daughter, Shiru Koimburi

DP Gachagua leads dowry negotiations as MP's daughter weds in glamorous event