It is never a dull moment on social media with netizens finding ways to still enjoy and celebrate life even as they tackle challenges and pressure that come along.
MP Kuria Kimani taking on the 'Kudade' dance challenge lights up social media [Video]
The video of Molo MP Kuria Kimani taking part in the Kudade dance challenge caused excitement on social media where netizens find ways to still enjoy and celebrate life even as they tackle challenges and pressures of life that come along
Molo constituency Member of Parliament Kuria was no exception as he took part in the Kudade dance challenge with the video causing excitement on social media.
The MP shared a video of himself taking part in the dance challenge that has taken social media by storm over the last few days.
The video is recorded in what appears to be the lawmaker's office.
He is seen dashing from his chair, located behind a huge office desk to share his dancing skills with netizens.
The song plays in the background as the legislator does his best to match his dance moves with the viral song.
Kimani is seen in a cheerful mood in what appears to be a break from work on his desk, smiling while dancing to the viral song.
Kenyans react to MP Kuria Kimani's Kudade dance challenge video
While some were impressed with his moves, a section suggested that he could be better with a little training and volunteered to assist him at a small fee.
Papa JJ: Bro knows the moves but his brain interprets them in mathertongue...
Maya Thuita: our mp dancing in capital letters 😂😂😂😂
Rays254: would like to learn those moves from you 💕
annmukuu: Wee unadance kenyans wakibebwa na floods!!
nisskeih: I hv two right feet,utabuy Moja?😂
joy_shanty: I really like the energy of this young man🧐😆@Kuria Kimani(KK) MP Molo 🤗
🦋Evie_lately🦋: are you sure you are dancing the same song?
izziekcay0: the moves are correct in the mind but ancestors wamekataa
Fathermoh's Kudade hit song and origin of dance challenge
The challenge which has taken social media by storm has been popularized by different content creators and celebrities who have participated in it and shared their videos online with their followers weighing in.
It was inspired by the chart-topping Kudade hit song in which the talented Fathermoh teams up with Ndovu Kuu and Harry Craze.
The result of the collaboration was a Urbantone sound musical masterpiece that was well received by fans, with celebrities also joining in to make it go viral.
With perfect beats, the talented singers do justice to the song with vocals that blend perfectly with the flow and rhyme.
Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol launched 'Kudade (Fancy Finger's Refix)', an Urbantone sound remix of the original track 'Kudade', much to the delight of fans and contributed to the dance challenge’s virality.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke