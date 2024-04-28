MP Kuria Kimani taking on the 'Kudade' dance challenge lights up social media [Video]

Molo constituency Member of Parliament Kuria was no exception as he took part in the Kudade dance challenge with the video causing excitement on social media.

The MP shared a video of himself taking part in the dance challenge that has taken social media by storm over the last few days.

The video is recorded in what appears to be the lawmaker's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is seen dashing from his chair, located behind a huge office desk to share his dancing skills with netizens.

The song plays in the background as the legislator does his best to match his dance moves with the viral song.

Kimani is seen in a cheerful mood in what appears to be a break from work on his desk, smiling while dancing to the viral song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyans react to MP Kuria Kimani's Kudade dance challenge video

While some were impressed with his moves, a section suggested that he could be better with a little training and volunteered to assist him at a small fee.

Papa JJ: Bro knows the moves but his brain interprets them in mathertongue...

Maya Thuita: our mp dancing in capital letters 😂😂😂😂

Rays254: would like to learn those moves from you 💕

ADVERTISEMENT

annmukuu: Wee unadance kenyans wakibebwa na floods!!

Pulse Live Kenya

nisskeih: I hv two right feet,utabuy Moja?😂

joy_shanty: I really like the energy of this young man🧐😆@Kuria Kimani(KK) MP Molo 🤗

🦋Evie_lately🦋: are you sure you are dancing the same song?

ADVERTISEMENT

izziekcay0: the moves are correct in the mind but ancestors wamekataa

Fathermoh's Kudade hit song and origin of dance challenge

The challenge which has taken social media by storm has been popularized by different content creators and celebrities who have participated in it and shared their videos online with their followers weighing in.

It was inspired by the chart-topping Kudade hit song in which the talented Fathermoh teams up with Ndovu Kuu and Harry Craze.

Fathermoh gets the crowd hyped up with one of his anthems at at theChrome Consumer Experience event, which saw rapper Maandy officiallyunveiled as brand partner for the Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) spiritsbrand, Chrome. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The result of the collaboration was a Urbantone sound musical masterpiece that was well received by fans, with celebrities also joining in to make it go viral.

With perfect beats, the talented singers do justice to the song with vocals that blend perfectly with the flow and rhyme.