ADVERTISEMENT
Fancy Finger's 'Kudade' refix & other top songs of the week

Lynet Okumu

#PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of new songs released this week

As always, the East African music scene is alive with new releases, offering a vibrant array of sounds to keep you hooked and dancing all week long.

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of 5 new songs released this week.

After much anticipation, 'Kudade (Fancy Finger's Refix)', an Urbantone sound remix of the original track 'Kudade', has just been released.

Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol launched the refix simultaneously with the original version, much to the delight of fans.

Followers of Fathermoh and Harrycraze have eagerly awaited this drop, and their enthusiasm has been rewarded with widespread acclaim from music lovers.

With its infectious beats by Vic West, engaging lyrics, and energetic performances from Fathermoh, Harrycraze, Johnny John, Lil Maiana and Ndovu Kuu, 'Kudade' has quickly become a hit sensation.

Kenyan singer KRG The Don, also known as Bughaa, has dropped a new hit titled 'Serikali' featuring Mabantu.

This party track boasts a powerful rhythm and sound that's sure to get you moving. Enjoy!

Fena Gitu and Bensoul, two prominent figures in Kenya's music industry, blend their unique styles and energy in the song ‘Keki.’

‘Keki’ is a luxurious birthday anthem that captures the essence of liberation and the tradition of cake cutting during birthday celebrations.

The creative force behind the track, Hendrick Sam, is responsible for composing, mixing, and mastering the song, showcasing his comprehensive production skills.

Fully Focus and Sofiya Nzau's newest release in Kenya, 'Geithia Mundu,' masterfully combines modern beats with traditional Kenyan sounds.

This track has been met with great acclaim and celebrates Kenyan culture while incorporating contemporary musical elements.

Geithia Mundu' means 'Tell Someone' in English, and the song's lyrics promote themes of love, unity, and positivity.

Tanzanian hip hop artist and CEO of Classic Music Group (CMG), Darassa, has dropped a new hit titled 'Romeo,' featuring Zuchu.

Drawing inspiration from the classic love story of Romeo and Juliet, Zuchu pleads with Darassa to be her eternal love, promising to be his forever in return.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
