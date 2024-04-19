Fancy Finger's 'Kudade' refix & other top songs of the week

Whether you're, hip-hop, Urban tone, or Bongo Flava, there's something for everyone on the playlist.

List of 5 new songs released this week.

1. Kudade - Harry Craze, Farthermore, Johnny John, Ndovu Kuu & Lil Maina

After much anticipation, 'Kudade (Fancy Finger's Refix)', an Urbantone sound remix of the original track 'Kudade', has just been released.

Fancy Fingers of Sauti Sol launched the refix simultaneously with the original version, much to the delight of fans.

Followers of Fathermoh and Harrycraze have eagerly awaited this drop, and their enthusiasm has been rewarded with widespread acclaim from music lovers.

With its infectious beats by Vic West, engaging lyrics, and energetic performances from Fathermoh, Harrycraze, Johnny John, Lil Maiana and Ndovu Kuu, 'Kudade' has quickly become a hit sensation.

2. Serikali - KRG The Don ft. Mabantu

Kenyan singer KRG The Don, also known as Bughaa, has dropped a new hit titled 'Serikali' featuring Mabantu.

This party track boasts a powerful rhythm and sound that's sure to get you moving. Enjoy!

3. Keki - Fena Gitu ft. Bensoul

Fena Gitu and Bensoul, two prominent figures in Kenya's music industry, blend their unique styles and energy in the song ‘Keki.’

‘Keki’ is a luxurious birthday anthem that captures the essence of liberation and the tradition of cake cutting during birthday celebrations.

The creative force behind the track, Hendrick Sam, is responsible for composing, mixing, and mastering the song, showcasing his comprehensive production skills.

4. Geithia Mundu - Fully Focus ft. Sofia Nzau

Fully Focus and Sofiya Nzau's newest release in Kenya, 'Geithia Mundu,' masterfully combines modern beats with traditional Kenyan sounds.

This track has been met with great acclaim and celebrates Kenyan culture while incorporating contemporary musical elements.

Geithia Mundu' means 'Tell Someone' in English, and the song's lyrics promote themes of love, unity, and positivity.

5. Romeo - Darassa ft. Zuchu

Tanzanian hip hop artist and CEO of Classic Music Group (CMG), Darassa, has dropped a new hit titled 'Romeo,' featuring Zuchu.