The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

Samiah Ogunlowo

Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.

Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.
Being a mother is a beautiful and rewarding experience, but let's face it, it can also be overwhelming and exhausting.

As a busy mom, you are constantly juggling multiple tasks, from taking care of your children to managing household chores and possibly pursuing a career. In the midst of this beautiful chaos, it's easy to neglect your own well-being.

However, taking care of yourself is essential for your well-being and overall happiness. Here are five practical and effective self-care tips specifically tailored for busy mothers.

ADVERTISEMENT
Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation in your 'Me time'
Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation in your 'Me time' Pulse Nigeria

Amidst the never-ending to-do lists and constant caretaking, it's crucial to carve out dedicated "me time." Schedule it into your daily routine, even if it's just 15 minutes. During this time, engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Whether it's reading a book, taking a soothing bath, practising yoga, or simply enjoying a cup of tea in solitude, prioritize yourself. Remember, you deserve it!

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends
Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As mothers, we often tend to take on the weight of the world on our shoulders. However, it's essential to realize that we don't have to do everything alone. Delegate tasks and responsibilities to your partner, family members, or trusted friends.

Seek support from your community or consider hiring help if possible. Remember, it's not a sign of weakness to ask for assistance—it's a sign of strength and self-awareness.

Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually.
Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually. Pulse Nigeria

Motherhood doesn't mean sacrificing your personal passions and interests. Rediscover and nurture the things that bring you happiness and fulfilment. Engage in activities or hobbies that ignite your creativity or challenge you intellectually.

ADVERTISEMENT

It could be painting, dancing, writing, cooking, or learning a new skill. By dedicating time to your own interests, you'll find a renewed sense of purpose and recharge your energy.

Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions.
Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions. Pulse Nigeria

In the chaos of motherhood, it's easy to lose touch with ourselves. Practising mindfulness and self-reflection can help bring back the focus on our own needs and emotions.

Take a few moments each day to breathe deeply, be present in the moment, and check in with yourself. Journaling can also be a powerful tool for self-reflection. Explore your thoughts, fears, and aspirations. It's a wonderful way to gain clarity, release emotions, and foster self-growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
Join online support groups or community of women where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs.
Join online support groups or community of women where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs. Pulse Nigeria

Motherhood can sometimes feel isolating but remember you're not alone. Seek out other moms in your community or join online support groups where you can share experiences, challenges, and triumphs.

Connecting with other mothers provides a sense of belonging and support. You can exchange advice, seek guidance, and build friendships that can last a lifetime. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who understand your journey is invaluable.

As a busy mother, it's crucial to prioritize self-care and nurture yourself amidst the demands of motherhood. By implementing these five self-care tips into your routine, you can cultivate a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, taking care of yourself is not selfish; it is an essential investment in your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Embrace the journey of motherhood while also embracing your own needs. When you prioritize self-care, you become a happier, healthier, and more fulfilled mom, capable of giving your best to your children and creating a positive and nurturing environment for your family.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

5 important reasons Kenyan engineers put ballast on railway lines

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

'King of Roofing' shakes up the construction industry with trending styles

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

5 self-care tips for busy mothers

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

10 most expensive cars roaring on Kenyan roads

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

Dr Reign points out 3 pregnancy habits that cause excess mucus in newborns

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

6 amusing and peculiar habits of Kenyan men

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Truth about 5 most popular 'pekejeng' myths that are widely circulated

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Janet Mbugua poses for photo

Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding