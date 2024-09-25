The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Womens Health

Step-by-step guide on how to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

Lynet Okumu

How to track safe days & avoid pregnancy using your menstrual cycle

How to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy
How to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

Many women use natural methods to prevent pregnancy by tracking their menstrual cycle. One of the most common methods is calculating the 'safe days,' which are the days when a woman is less likely to become pregnant.

This approach, often known as the fertility awareness method (FAM) or the calendar method, requires a basic understanding of the menstrual cycle.

When done correctly, it can be effective, but it’s important to remember that this method is not 100% foolproof. Consulting a healthcare professional is always advised.

How can one naturally prevent pregnancy? [ParkvilleWomen'sClinic]
How can one naturally prevent pregnancy? [ParkvilleWomen'sClinic] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Before learning how to calculate safe days, it’s essential to understand the basics of the menstrual cycle.

The menstrual cycle typically lasts between 28 to 32 days, though this can vary from one woman to another.

The cycle starts on the first day of a woman’s period and ends the day before the next period begins. There are four main phases in the menstrual cycle:

Menstruation: The phase where bleeding occurs, usually lasting 3-7 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follicular phase: This is the period after the menstruation ends, leading up to ovulation.

Ovulation: This is when an egg is released from the ovary, generally around the middle of the cycle (around day 14 in a 28-day cycle).

Luteal phase: The time between ovulation and the start of the next period.

How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy]
How women can prevent unwanted pregnancy [Blackgirltherapy] Pulse Nigeria

Pregnancy can only happen when sperm meets the egg, which occurs during ovulation. Sperm can live inside a woman’s body for up to five days, and the egg remains viable for about 24 hours after being released.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means pregnancy is most likely to happen during the fertile window – the days leading up to and just after ovulation.

Safe days refer to the days in a woman’s cycle when she is least likely to become pregnant. To calculate these days, you need to track your menstrual cycle for several months. Here are the steps:

Start by keeping track of your menstrual cycle for at least six months. Write down the first day of your period each month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Count the number of days between the first day of one period and the first day of the next period to get the length of your cycle.

Once you have recorded your cycles for six months, identify your shortest and longest cycles. Let’s say your shortest cycle is 25 days, and your longest is 35 days.

For example, if your period started on September 4 and ended on September 8, and your next period started on September 29, your cycle would be 25 days. So, your cycle began on September 4 and ended on September 28 (the day before your next period began).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideally, ovulation occurs around 14 days before your next period. So, if your cycle is 25 days long, subtract 14 from 25, which gives you day 11.

This means you would likely ovulate on day 11 of your cycle. To find day 11, count from the start of your period (September 4) until day 11, which would be around September 14.

However, ovulation can vary slightly, so this calculation provides only an estimate. You should consider a margin of 2 days before or after this date, as ovulation could occur a little earlier or later.

Since sperm can live inside a woman’s reproductive system for 3-5 days, it’s important to factor this into your calculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a 25-day cycle, where ovulation might occur between days 9 and 13, the fertile window would start around September 8 and end around September 16.

During this period, having unprotected sex could result in pregnancy, as it covers the time when you are most fertile.

Safe days are the days before and after the fertile window when you are least likely to get pregnant.

In this example, the safe days would be from September 4 to September 7, and then from September 17 to September 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

During these safe days, your chances of becoming pregnant are lower, but it’s important to remember that this method is not always 100% reliable.

African couple in bed (Opinionated Male)
African couple in bed (Opinionated Male) Pulse Ghana

The safe day calculation method is most effective for women with regular menstrual cycles. However, several factors can impact its accuracy:

Irregular cycles: Women with irregular cycles may find it difficult to accurately predict their fertile window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stress: High levels of stress can delay or disrupt ovulation, making it harder to calculate safe days.

Illness or medication: Certain illnesses or medications can affect your menstrual cycle, making this method less reliable.

Use a aalendar or App: Many women find it helpful to use a calendar or a period-tracking app to monitor their cycle and calculate safe days more easily.

Combine with other methods: For extra safety, consider combining the calendar method with other contraception methods, such as using condoms during your fertile window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consult a doctor: If you are unsure about the reliability of this method or have irregular cycles, it’s always best to consult a healthcare provider for personalised guidance.

Calculating safe days is a natural method to avoid pregnancy, but it requires careful monitoring of your menstrual cycle.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore

10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore

Step-by-step guide on how to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

Step-by-step guide on how to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

Linet Toto's birthday: Hubby Kim's message as he confirms birth of daughter Nicole

Linet Toto's birthday: Hubby Kim's message as he confirms birth of daughter Nicole

Dear woman, don’t ignore the first slap – It could get worse

Dear woman, don’t ignore the first slap – It could get worse

9 types of women who will cheat on you

9 types of women who will cheat on you

Magic Lace Wigs: Discover stunning styles with fast shipping options

Magic Lace Wigs: Discover stunning styles with fast shipping options

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

Classic 105 presenter Mike Mondo marries Shiko Nguru

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for Drum & Bass in East Africa

The Kenyan way: Jungle Culture ushers in new era for Drum & Bass in East Africa

Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

Diana details painful decision to leave Bahati's mansion for Airbnb while pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

Step-by-step guide on how to calculate safe days to avoid pregnancy

10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore

10 common breast cancer signs that you should never ignore