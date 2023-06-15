Former news anchor Janet Mbugua a renowned advocate for menstrual hygiene management (MHM) and founder of the Inua Dada Foundation, has secured funding of Sh15 million for her organisation.
Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding
Huge milestone for Janet Mbugua
This funding, awarded in collaboration with several organizations, aims to expand the reach of Inua Dada’s existing programs and implement them across multiple counties.
In an event that took place on June 14, the Inua Dada Foundation and its partners celebrated the attainment of the grant.
The primary objective of the funding is to strengthen access to and utilization of MHM products and services, particularly in Kakamega County.
This ambitious endeavour aligns with the foundation's ongoing efforts to address the issue of menstrual hygiene in the country.
Menstrual hygiene management
The partnership between the Inua Dada Foundation and the Western Kenya Sanitation Project (WKSP), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), spans two years and follows a market-based approach.
By leveraging this collaboration, Janet Mbugua and her team aim to scale up their initiatives, informational campaigns, services, and collaborations.
The Inua Dada Foundation founder expressed her gratitude to her partners and leaders who have been instrumental in realizing this project.
Notable entities involved in this significant undertaking include USAID, the County Government of Kakamega, Busia County, Kakamega Water and Sanitation Company, the Office of the First Lady of Kakamega, the Pad Project, and others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke