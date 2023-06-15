Janet Mbugua celebrates Sh15M funding

This funding, awarded in collaboration with several organizations, aims to expand the reach of Inua Dada’s existing programs and implement them across multiple counties.

In an event that took place on June 14, the Inua Dada Foundation and its partners celebrated the attainment of the grant.

The primary objective of the funding is to strengthen access to and utilization of MHM products and services, particularly in Kakamega County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

This ambitious endeavour aligns with the foundation's ongoing efforts to address the issue of menstrual hygiene in the country.

Menstrual hygiene management

The partnership between the Inua Dada Foundation and the Western Kenya Sanitation Project (WKSP), funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), spans two years and follows a market-based approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

By leveraging this collaboration, Janet Mbugua and her team aim to scale up their initiatives, informational campaigns, services, and collaborations.

Janet Mbugua Pulse Live Kenya

The Inua Dada Foundation founder expressed her gratitude to her partners and leaders who have been instrumental in realizing this project.