Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Mbugua, on Wednesday morning, appeared for her interview at NTV in a white suit as an act of solidarity with the UDA Senator.

"Sometimes it takes one moment, to shift an entire conversation. Because she stepped up boldly on behalf of the girls and women who are cowered into shame due to a normal biological function.

"Nominated Senator Hon Gloria Orwoba turned a period-stained white suit into a clarion call for acceptance and access. A story that made global news and that will inadvertently shift the Menstrual Health movement," posted Mbugua.

Terming it as "taking a stand in white" Mbugua was joined by fellow menstrual champion Yasmin Mohammed Nassur, and entrepreneur Myriam Sidibe who similarly wore white outfits.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former Citizen TV news anchor was privileged to meet Hon Orwoba who was part of the panel as they tried to raise awareness of women's health, especially menstrual health.

"According to the World Bank, an estimated 500 million girls and women lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for managing their Menstruation.

"While we continue to push for access and accountability in providing information and products on Menstrual Health, even against abuse, shaming, and gaslighting, many countries around the world are stepping up in the fight to end period stigma and period poverty," Janet urged.

Senator Orwoba's 'End Period Shaming' campaign

The UDA Senator made headlines on Valentine's Day after being sent out of Parliament alongside Karen Nyamu over dress code.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda had raised alarm with the Speaker over the nature of Senator Orwoba's trousers as she went ahead to claim that her colleague could be a disturbed person.

“I stand seeking guidance on the Speaker’s rule number 5 in regards to the dress code, and I need to seek advice if Senator Gloria is appropriately dressed for the House.

Pulse Live Kenya

“As a woman and a Senator, I find it very uncomfortable, very inappropriate, for our colleague Senator Gloria to step in and you don’t understand if she’s on the normal woman cycle or it is faking it, and it is so indecent," stated the lawmaker.

Shortly after the UDA Senator was ordered out of Parliament, she told reporters that it had been a natural accident, and that she was on her monthly period.

Further explaining her gesture, Senator Orwoba added that the stain portrayed what many girls go through during their menses.

Pulse Live Kenya