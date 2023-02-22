ADVERTISEMENT
Janet Mbugua reacts to Senator Orwoba's eviction from Parliament over stained clothes

Fabian Simiyu

Janet Mbugua on Wednesday acted in solidarity with Senator Orwoba, the UDA politician who was ordered out of Parliament over a 'period stain' on her white trousers.

TV personality Janet Mbugua has declared her support for Senator Gloria Orwoba who was sent out of Senate chambers for having a red stain on a pair of white trousers.

Mbugua, on Wednesday morning, appeared for her interview at NTV in a white suit as an act of solidarity with the UDA Senator.

"Sometimes it takes one moment, to shift an entire conversation. Because she stepped up boldly on behalf of the girls and women who are cowered into shame due to a normal biological function.

"Nominated Senator Hon Gloria Orwoba turned a period-stained white suit into a clarion call for acceptance and access. A story that made global news and that will inadvertently shift the Menstrual Health movement," posted Mbugua.

Terming it as "taking a stand in white" Mbugua was joined by fellow menstrual champion Yasmin Mohammed Nassur, and entrepreneur Myriam Sidibe who similarly wore white outfits.

Yasmin Mohammed, Janet Mbugua and Myriam Sidibe in white suits as an act of solidarity with Senator Gloria Orwoba's 'period stain' protest.
Yasmin Mohammed, Janet Mbugua and Myriam Sidibe in white suits as an act of solidarity with Senator Gloria Orwoba's 'period stain' protest. Pulse Live Kenya

The former Citizen TV news anchor was privileged to meet Hon Orwoba who was part of the panel as they tried to raise awareness of women's health, especially menstrual health.

"According to the World Bank, an estimated 500 million girls and women lack access to menstrual products and adequate facilities for managing their Menstruation.

"While we continue to push for access and accountability in providing information and products on Menstrual Health, even against abuse, shaming, and gaslighting, many countries around the world are stepping up in the fight to end period stigma and period poverty," Janet urged.

The UDA Senator made headlines on Valentine's Day after being sent out of Parliament alongside Karen Nyamu over dress code.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda had raised alarm with the Speaker over the nature of Senator Orwoba's trousers as she went ahead to claim that her colleague could be a disturbed person.

“I stand seeking guidance on the Speaker’s rule number 5 in regards to the dress code, and I need to seek advice if Senator Gloria is appropriately dressed for the House.

Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba Pulse Live Kenya

“As a woman and a Senator, I find it very uncomfortable, very inappropriate, for our colleague Senator Gloria to step in and you don’t understand if she’s on the normal woman cycle or it is faking it, and it is so indecent," stated the lawmaker.

READ: Senate rule that forced 2 senators to be sent out of chambers

Shortly after the UDA Senator was ordered out of Parliament, she told reporters that it had been a natural accident, and that she was on her monthly period.

Further explaining her gesture, Senator Orwoba added that the stain portrayed what many girls go through during their menses.

Senator Gloria Orwa's billboard on raising menstrual health awareness.
Senator Gloria Orwa's billboard on raising menstrual health awareness. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How much blood do women lose during their periods?

Orwoba who is at the forefront when it comes to women's health has erected a billboard to help raise awareness of menstrual health.

Fabian Simiyu
