Janet Mbugua wins prestigious International Award (Photo)

Dennis Milimo

Congratulations

Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua
Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua

Celebrated Media Personality Janet Mbugua has won a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health, through her Inua Dada Foundation.

Ms Mbugua who shared the good news with her over 1.2 million followers, said that she is happy to see Inua Dada win the coveted Award, at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health.

“Inua Dada takes a win for Africa! So excited to announce that Inua Dada Foundation is honoured to be the recipient of a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health. This was at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health, funded by Hivos.

I’ll be sharing more details on video soon!” reads part of her post.

Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua
Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua

The former Citizen TV anchor mentioned that the Awards ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

“It was incredible to virtually attend the ceremony moments ago, that included speeches by representatives from Hivos, UNFPA and more organizations from around the world.

Thank you, for our growing community here and at @inuadada Thank you to partners and fellow Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) advocates.

‘If you want to go fast, walk alone. If you want to go far, walk with others’. #GodSpeed #SRHMatters #GenderEquality shared Janet Mbugua.

Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua
Inua Dada Founder Janet Mbugua

Inua Dada a Foundation started by Janet Mbugua, envisions a global community that empowers, upholds the dignity and protects the rights of all girls.

The foundation was officially launched on November 7, 2013 by the First Lady of Kenya Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta.

“Inua Dada Foundation is honoured to be the recipient of a global award from the World Association for Sexual Health. This was at the recently concluded 25th congress of the World Association for Sexual Health, funded by Hivos. We are proud of our CEO and Founder @officialjanetmbugua! Well done!👏🏿” reads a message from Inua Dada.

Congratulatory Messages

Dennis Milimo

