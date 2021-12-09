KTN’s Sharon Momanyi fires back at trolls over her weight gain

In a tweet, the KTN news anchor told off her critics stating that her body weight is none of their business. She gave birth a year ago.

"Weuh… the number of times people feel the need to comment on my weight is nauseating yo.. how I gained it, what I feel and I’m doing about it is my business imagine. And I am happy and confident to be back on air!! 😊💃🏾 Be thinned (sic 😅) by your own!” reads a tweet from Momanyi.

Her colleague Linda Oguttu joined the conversation saying: "You have said hupangwingwi..... Eeeh? Darling, live your life. You owe nobody an explanation."

Sharon Momanyi's post Pulse Live Kenya

TV Comeback

Ms Momanyi's statement comes just five months after making a comeback to TV screens after her maternity leave. She comeback on July 26, 2021.

A cross check on social media, reveals that Sharon and her hubby welcomed their son on October 20, 2020.

“Happy birthday KK! What a truly delightful year it’s been, we’ve really loved experiencing you! Each milestone has been a fix of extreme joy. To many more, InshaAllah ❤️❤️,” reads a message form Sharon.

The award-winning journalist went public with her pregnancy as she graced the KTN News screens in August, for the KTN Prime Time news.

KTN's Sharon Momanyi Pulse Live Kenya

“Oh Look! It’s my adorable, little co-anchor 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #BestGiftEver#Ohbaby,” said Sharon Momanyi.

Sharon Momanyi who doubles up as KTN News Special Features Editor later on took the internet by storm, after sharing exquisite photos of her all grown baby bump.