Digital creator and women's health advocate, Ciiku wa Soxxy, recently opened up about her journey with a condition that led her to undergo a hair transplant, a revelation that shed light on a struggle many were unaware she faced.
Little-known women's condition that forced Ciiku wa Soxxy to undergo hair transplant
Ciiku shaved the sides of her head, leaving the top portion of her hair intact to hide the condition
In an interview with Masawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, Ciiku shared details of the condition she initially attributed to the use of hair products, which resulted in significant hair loss on the sides of her head.
She revealed that she first suspected Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder affecting women, as the culprit behind her hair loss.
"At first, I blamed a condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects your hormones as a woman.
"The testosterone hormone, which is typically found in men, increases slightly during this condition, and even a slight increase affects me significantly because I am a woman," Ciiku explained.
To manage the situation and conceal the balding areas, Ciiku resorted to shaving the affected sides of her head, leaving the top untouched.
However, despite her expectations, the hair did not grow back uniformly as she had hoped.
It was only when she confided in her online community about her condition that she received a message from a follower recommending a local hair specialist who could assist her.
"One girl came to my DM and told me not to worry as there was someone in Kenya who could deal with it and even did hair transplants, which left me wondering since I thought these things were only done in Turkey," Ciiku shared.
Upon consultation with the specialist, Ciiku learned that her hair thinning was indeed hormone-related and that the pressure exerted on her edges during hair plaiting contributed to the issue.
Subsequently, she underwent a medical procedure for a hair transplant, which successfully restored her hair growth.
Moving forward, Ciiku has been proactive in caring for her hair, opting for locks to minimize constant hair manipulation and avoid further damage to her edges.
