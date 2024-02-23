Little-known women's condition that forced Ciiku wa Soxxy to undergo hair transplant

In an interview with Masawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, Ciiku shared details of the condition she initially attributed to the use of hair products, which resulted in significant hair loss on the sides of her head.

She revealed that she first suspected Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder affecting women, as the culprit behind her hair loss.

"At first, I blamed a condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects your hormones as a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The testosterone hormone, which is typically found in men, increases slightly during this condition, and even a slight increase affects me significantly because I am a woman," Ciiku explained.

Ciiku wa Soxxy Pulse Live Kenya

To manage the situation and conceal the balding areas, Ciiku resorted to shaving the affected sides of her head, leaving the top untouched.

However, despite her expectations, the hair did not grow back uniformly as she had hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was only when she confided in her online community about her condition that she received a message from a follower recommending a local hair specialist who could assist her.

"One girl came to my DM and told me not to worry as there was someone in Kenya who could deal with it and even did hair transplants, which left me wondering since I thought these things were only done in Turkey," Ciiku shared.

Upon consultation with the specialist, Ciiku learned that her hair thinning was indeed hormone-related and that the pressure exerted on her edges during hair plaiting contributed to the issue.

Ciiku wa Soxxy Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, she underwent a medical procedure for a hair transplant, which successfully restored her hair growth.