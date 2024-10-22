What you should know about Pritty Vishy's weight loss injection

Recently, a new trend has gained traction, using the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. While originally designed to help people manage their blood sugar levels, Ozempic has become popular for its reported weight-loss effects.

Kenyan content creator Pritty Vishy is among those who have jumped on this trend, after years of facing online criticism about her weight.

Pritty Vishy takes control of her weight with Ozempic

Pritty Vishy has been the target of body-shaming comments online since she entered the public spotlight.

In a YouTube video posted on 22 October, the 23-year-old influencer revealed her decision to use Ozempic as part of her weight loss journey. Her motivation, she says, stems from the hurtful insults she has received on social media over the years.

"When I decided to do this procedure, I remembered how, when I first came onto social media, you all bashed me for my looks," Vishy shared. "I’ve made this decision for me, and I’m taking you through the journey with me to see how it’s going."

Vishy went on to express her excitement about the results so far, explaining that in just one week, she managed to lose 5kg, going from 112kg to 107kg.

She noted that while she had been warned about potential side effects like nausea, diarrhoea, and loss of appetite, the most noticeable effect for her was a slight reduction in appetite.

"Some of the effects I was told about didn’t really affect me," she explained. "Only the reduced appetite kicked in, though not as much as expected."

Understanding Ozempic: What is it & how does it work for weight loss?

According to Drugs.com, Ozempic is a medication that was initially developed to treat type 2 diabetes. It works by helping the pancreas produce more insulin, which in turn helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

It is also prescribed to lower the risk of serious conditions such as heart attacks and strokes in people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

However, during clinical trials, researchers discovered that Ozempic had an additional benefit: it helped participants lose weight.

This led to its growing popularity as an off-label weight loss solution. The medication is administered once a week as an injection, typically into the belly, thigh, or upper arm.

For weight loss, Ozempic has been shown to be effective not only in reducing weight but also in helping people maintain the weight they lose.

This makes it an appealing option for individuals like Pritty Vishy who want to achieve long-term weight loss success.

Common side effects of Ozempic

Like most medications, Ozempic comes with a range of potential side effects. Some of the more common ones include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, constipation, and loss of appetite.

People may also experience bloating, heartburn, or dizziness. While these side effects are often mild and tend to improve over time, they can still be uncomfortable, especially during the first few weeks of treatment.

Despite the possible side effects, many users find that the benefits of Ozempic outweigh the drawbacks, as it can lead to significant weight loss and an overall improvement in health.

What do experts say about Ozempic for weight loss?

Experts acknowledge that while the drug has shown promising results, it should not be seen as a quick fix.

Proper medical supervision and a balanced lifestyle, including healthy eating and exercise, are essential for the treatment to be safe and effective.