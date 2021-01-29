Ten counties on Friday made a pledge to President Uhuru Kenyatta to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill.

The pledge was given during a meeting at the Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County.

A statement from State House outlined that there were 550 MCAs in attendance during the meeting.

The counties listed in the pact are: Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Laikipia and Nakuru.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure we do justice and not to threaten or insult others. We need to ensure justice and development for those who elected us,” the President said adding that his biggest wish for Kenya is unity and progress.

“What I never want to see in our country is bloodshed because of politics and leadership. Since I would never want to see incidents that occurred in 2007, I said it’s better I humble myself for our citizens to live in peace,” the President stated following the declaration.