10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

Amos Robi

These crucial safety measures are paramount to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

A chopper
A chopper

Helicopters, with their powerful rotors and intricate manoeuvres, demand strict adherence to safety precautions, especially when taking off or landing.

Whether you find yourself near a helipad during a medical evacuation or witnessing a helicopter arrival, observing these crucial safety measures is paramount to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

Approaching a helicopter with active rotors poses a significant risk. Always maintain a safe distance until the rotors come to a complete stop.

Patience is key. Only approach the helicopter when given a clear signal by the pilot or the medical crew on board.

Adhere to the instructions provided by the crew when it comes to boarding or disembarking from the helicopter. Clear communication ensures a smooth and safe process.

A KDF chopper
A KDF chopper Pulse Live Kenya
Running toward the helicopter is a safety hazard. Maintain a composed approach to prevent accidents or injuries.

Always approach and exit the helicopter from the front, and seek approval from the helicopter crew before doing so.

Keep a safe distance of at least 100 feet from the helicopter during takeoff and landing. This minimizes the risk of accidents and ensures personal safety.

Loose objects can quickly become projectiles. Keep the area within 100 feet of the helicopter free of any loose items.

Raising objects above head level, such as poles, poses a danger. Keep all items at or below head level to prevent potential accidents by the blades.

Also, secure any loose articles such as hats and ensure your pockets are zipped up and never reach up or chase after anything that blows away.

The tail rotor poses specific dangers. Avoid going near the tail to prevent accidents and injuries. Always approach or depart the helicopter from the front or side

Frontal or lateral approaches ensure safe interactions. Never approach or depart from the rear to prevent accidents.

Adopt a crouching position during approach or departure, avoiding running to ensure stability and safety.

Rotor blades are not fixed in a plane and can tilt a surprising degree which can cause serious injuries.

Choppers packed at a past political event in Kenya.
Choppers packed at a past political event in Kenya. (kenyastockholm.) Pulse Live Kenya

Throwing objects at the helicopter is dangerous and strictly prohibited. Exercise caution and respect for the aircraft.

Throwing things at a helicopter about to take off or land as it can they can be projectiled back and cause serious accidents

