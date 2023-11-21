10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

Whether you find yourself near a helipad during a medical evacuation or witnessing a helicopter arrival, observing these crucial safety measures is paramount to ensure the well-being of everyone involved.

Never approach the helicopter while the rotors are turning

Approaching a helicopter with active rotors poses a significant risk. Always maintain a safe distance until the rotors come to a complete stop.

Wait for a signal from the pilot or medical crew before approaching the helicopter

Patience is key. Only approach the helicopter when given a clear signal by the pilot or the medical crew on board.

Follow the crew instructions for loading/unloading:

Adhere to the instructions provided by the crew when it comes to boarding or disembarking from the helicopter. Clear communication ensures a smooth and safe process.

No running toward the helicopter

Running toward the helicopter is a safety hazard. Maintain a composed approach to prevent accidents or injuries.

Always approach and exit the helicopter from the front, and seek approval from the helicopter crew before doing so.

Remain at a distance of at least 100 feet or 30 metres during all takeoffs and landings

Keep a safe distance of at least 100 feet from the helicopter during takeoff and landing. This minimizes the risk of accidents and ensures personal safety.

No loose objects within 100 feet of helicopter blades in motion

Loose objects can quickly become projectiles. Keep the area within 100 feet of the helicopter free of any loose items.

Do not raise anything higher than head level

Raising objects above head level, such as poles, poses a danger. Keep all items at or below head level to prevent potential accidents by the blades.

Also, secure any loose articles such as hats and ensure your pockets are zipped up and never reach up or chase after anything that blows away.

Never go near the tail of helicopters

The tail rotor poses specific dangers. Avoid going near the tail to prevent accidents and injuries. Always approach or depart the helicopter from the front or side

Frontal or lateral approaches ensure safe interactions. Never approach or depart from the rear to prevent accidents.

Approach or depart in a crouching position, avoiding running

Adopt a crouching position during approach or departure, avoiding running to ensure stability and safety.

Rotor blades are not fixed in a plane and can tilt a surprising degree which can cause serious injuries.

Never throw any object at the helicopter

Throwing objects at the helicopter is dangerous and strictly prohibited. Exercise caution and respect for the aircraft.

Throwing things at a helicopter about to take off or land as it can they can be projectiled back and cause serious accidents