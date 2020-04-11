Ten, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) staff members based at the port of Mombasa have been put on quarantine after meeting a foreigner who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus.

In a report by Daily Nation, the 10 were taken into quarantine after counterparts from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) tested positive after meeting the said foreigner.

Last week, the Ports Authority announced that two more staffers had tested positive for coronavirus, and they had sent 16 staff members to quarantine at the Bandari Maritime Academy.

According to Nation, KRA Deputy Commissioner Marketing and Communication Grace Wandera said: “These employees are currently exercising self-quarantine under the close supervision of Ministry of Health (MoH) officials and our in-house corporate healthcare management teams. The locations where our colleagues serve have also been sanitized as per the Ministry of Health directions and surveillance continues to be maintained.”

So far two KPA staff members have succumbed to COVID-19. Ursula Bumula and Mark Mbua.