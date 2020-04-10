The CS for health Mutahi Kagwe on Friday reported that Kenya has five new cases of coronavirus totaling the number to 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is out of the 504 samples that have been tested within the last 24 hours.

All the new cases are Kenyans and only one case has a history of travel from United Arabs Emirates. Also, three of the cases are from Mombasa and the other two from Nyandarua and Nairobi respectively.

Some young people tried beating curfew to attend a party using an ambulance- CS Kagwe reveals

One of the cases was from mandatory quarantine while the rest were picked by the government's surveiilance team. The individuals are aged between 27 – 58 years old; two males and three females.