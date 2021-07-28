1,006 test positive for Covid-19 as positivity rate increases to 18%

According to a statement from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the positivity rate increased to 18.0% as at July 28. This is an increase of 4% from the previous day.

From the cases 966 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners. 521 are females while 485 males.

The youngest is a three-week-old infant while the oldest is 93 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 199,941 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,109,581.

261 patients have recovered from the disease with 228 from various health facilities countrywide while 33 are from the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 187,824 of whom 149,788 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,036 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 13 more patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits 3 on diverse dates in the month of July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,895.

A total of 1,386 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,686 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

174 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 82 on supplemental oxygen.

51 patients are under observation. Another 433 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 387 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of July 27, 2021, a total of 1,692,793 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,052,343 while second doses are 640,450.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 60.9% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.35%.