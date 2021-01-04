Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 96,908 after 106 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected after testing 3,315 samples over the last 24 hours.

Cumulative tests conducted in the country now stand at 1,059,006.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that 617 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals as 2,964 others are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

He added that 28 patients are in ICU; 13 on ventilatory support, 12 on supplementary oxygen and 3 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

One patient was reported dead on Monday bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,686.

A hundred and eighty four (184) patients were discharged on Monday; 131 from the HBC programme and 53 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,257.