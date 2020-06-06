President Uhuru Kenyatta announced 126 new coronavirus cases.

This brings the total of Covid-19 cases in Kenya to 2600.

The number of deaths now stand at 83 after 4 patients succumbed to the disease.

The President also addressed calls to reopen the economy saying that if all interventions put in place are relaxed with 20% there would lead to 200,000 infections and 30,000 deaths by December this year.

"We took time to come up with long-term strategies with regard to the cessation of movement… If we lift the ban, how will this help fight the pandemic?" President Kenyatta posed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (Courtesy)

Caution taken

"We must accept that we are not dealing with a right or wrong opinion we are caught in between two rights," he added.

The Head of State also noted that both groups calling for the reopening of the economy and those pushing for an extension had valid arguments.

"Those who want to open the economy are right and those opposed to opening the economy are also right," he stated.

"We must speak truthfully to each other, the rate of infection in Kenya would have been very high had we not taken the measures we took," the Head of State added.