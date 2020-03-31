A minor who was allegedly shot by police who were enforcing the curfew directive has died.

The 13-year-old, is said to have been shot by police on Monday as they enforced curfew in Mathare.

Yasin Moyo, was rushed to Mama Lucy hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to urgently probe the shooting of Yasin Moyo.

IG Hillary Mutyambai with DPP Noordin Haji & DCI George Kinoti

"DPP Noordin Haji has directed IG to thoroughly but urgently investigate reported incident of shooting of 13-year-old boy at Kiamaiko, Mathare and forward file to his office for appropriate direction," the ODPP said.

Enforcing curfew & human rights violation

Various human rights group condemned the shooting of Yasin who was a class eight pupil waiting to sit for his KCPE exams.

There has been an uproar in the manner in which police officers executed curfew orders, with some rights groups calling for civic education for them and the public.

Police to be deployed for patrol during dust to dawn curfew

Police in various parts of the country were pictured and recorded caning people who defied the curfew, raising the issue of brutality.