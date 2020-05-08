Health CAS Rashid Aman has announced 14 new cases of coronavirus.

922 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

5 people have also been discharged bring the total number of recoveries to 202.

Out of the 14 new cases 4 are from Mombasa , 10 from Nairobi and 1 from Machakos.

9 were reported to be males and 5 females.

Machakos County now has it's first positive case of COVID-19.

The youngest new patient is 11 months-old, while the oldest recent case is 49 years-old.

The Health CAS also noted that people who have recovered and discharged have faced sigma from the society and urged Kenyans to welcome the back warmly.

"I want to appeal to Kenyans to receive warmly and celebrate those who have recovered from Covid-19. We should not stigmatize them," he stated.