632 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
25 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by Health CAS Rashid Aman.
The total number of the novel coronavirus now stands at 607 in Kenya.
7 new recoveries have been recorded with the total rising to 197.
3 people have also succumbed to Covid-19, according to the Health CAS. The number of deaths now stand at 29.
22 of the 25 cases are Kenyans, 1 person from Uganda and another one from Tanzania.
CAS Aman also stated that 17 of the new cases are from Eastleigh estate, 9 from Kawangware and 2 from Parklands.