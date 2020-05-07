632 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

25 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by Health CAS Rashid Aman.

The total number of the novel coronavirus now stands at 607 in Kenya.

7 new recoveries have been recorded with the total rising to 197.

3 people have also succumbed to Covid-19, according to the Health CAS. The number of deaths now stand at 29.

22 of the 25 cases are Kenyans, 1 person from Uganda and another one from Tanzania.

CAS Aman also stated that 17 of the new cases are from Eastleigh estate, 9 from Kawangware and 2 from Parklands.