Kenya has recorded 521 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi on Tuesday announced that the new cases were discovered after testing 4,721 samples.

Among the new cases 504 were Kenyan nationals while 17 were foreigners.

Currently, 1,102 Covid-19 patients are admitted in hospitals while 8,016 are under the home-based care programme.

ICU patients stand at 71 where 31 are on ventilatory support while 39 are on supplementary oxygen and one on observation.

Sixty six patients are on supplementary oxygen; 58 in the general ward and eight in the high dependency unit.

Deaths and Recoveries

Fourteen patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total fatalities to 1,545.

Total recoveries for the day stood at 425, 330 from the home based care programme and 95 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 69,839.