The Ministry of Health has announced 144 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34, 201.

The new cases are from 4, 260 samples tested in the last 24 hours. From the new cases, 133 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners, with 88 males and 56 females.

The cases are distributed across counties as follows; Nairobi 77, Mombasa 18, Kiambu 9, Kisumu and Kajiado 6 cases each, Machakos, Turkana and Narok 5 cases each, Nakuru 4, Nandi 2, Laikipia, Meru, Siaya, Isiolo, Kilifi, Homabay and Trans Nzoia one case each.

In Nairobi, the cases are distributed in Sub Counties as follows; Westlands 14, Embakasi East and Lang’ata 8 cases each, Dagoretti North 7, Roysambu 5, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Kamukunji, Kibra and Ruaraka 4 cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi West and Makadara 3 cases each, Kasarani and Starehe 2 cases each, as Dagoretti South and Mathare recorded a case each.

The Ministry also announced 205 recoveries bringing total recoveries to 19, 893. 122 recoveries are from Home-Based Care, while 83 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

3 patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing the total to 577.