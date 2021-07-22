15 dead as 801 test positive for Covid-19

The total confirmed positive cases are now at 195,111 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,074,610.

The news cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 319, Mombasa 77, Kilifi 71, Nakuru 60, Uasin Gishu 45, Kiambu 36, Makueni 28, Machakos 17, Siaya 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 11, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 10, Nyeri 9, Taita Taveta 9, Murang’a 9, Kisumu 9, Kirinyaga 8, Embu 5, Laikipia 5, Lamu 5, Garissa 5, Bungoma 4, Kwale 4, Turkana 4, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Nyamira 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1 and Marsabit 1.

The Ministry of Health under CS Mutahi Kagwe also said that 293 patients have recovered from the disease, 322 being from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 159 are from various health facilities across the country.

The total number of recoveries now stand at 184,461; 147,158 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 37,303 are from various health facilities.

However, on a sad note 15 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, June and July 2021.

The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,826.

VACCINATION