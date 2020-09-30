The Ministry of Health through CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 151 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 2,927 samples.

The cases comprise 145 Kenyans and 6 foreigners. 97 are male and 54 are female while the youngest case is a one-year-old child and the oldest is aged 82.

The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi county leads with 32 cases followed by Nakuru (24), Kisumu (22), Garissa (14), Mombasa (10), Meru (8) and Kajiado (8), Kisii (6), Bomet and Kiambu (5) cases each, Siaya (3), Uasin Gishu (2), Kilifi, Marsabit, Murang’a and West Pokot (2) cases each.

Kakamega, Bungoma, Nyamira, and Kitui recorded (1) case each.

On sad note, today 4 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus.

"On a sad note we have lost 4 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 711. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones" said CAS Rashid Aman.

However, 168 more people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,908.

"On a positive note, 168 people have recovered from the disease, 105 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 63 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 24,908. We honor our healthcare workers for this great achievement" said Aman.