The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 210 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of those who have tested positive to 38,378.

The new cases are from 3, 604 samples tested in the last 24 hours. 127 of the new cases are male while 83 are females, with the youngest being 6 months old infant and oldest 91. All the news cases are Kenyans except 10 who are foreigners.

The distribution of the new cases by Counties are as follows;

Nairobi 55, Kericho 36, Kitui 24, Kiambu 21, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Kisii 8, Kilifi 6, Turkana 5, Embu 4, Wajir 2, Machakos 1, Kakamega 1, Nandi 1, Kwale 1 and Kajiado 1.

At the same time 59 people have recovered from the deadly virus, 49 from home-based care program while 10 have been discharged from various hospitals, Total recoveries now stand at 24, 740.

“Sadly 7 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 707. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” reads a statement from CS Mutahi Kagwe.