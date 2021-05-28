16 dead as 344 more test positive for Covid-19

The total number of confirmed positive cases now stand at 170, 041 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,801,449.

The new cases are distributed s follows; Nairobi 77, Siaya 68, Kisumu 53, Mombasa 14, Bungoma 13, Busia and Uasin Gishu 12 cases each, Nakuru and Homa Bay 11 cases each, Kisii 9, Garissa 8, Kiambu and Nyeri 7 cases each, Embu 6, Murang’a 5, Makueni 4, Kericho 3, Baringo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Trans Nzoia and Turkana 2 cases each, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Mandera, Meru, Migori, Machakos, Nandi, Narok and Taita Taveta 1 case each.

At the same time, 30 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from various health facilities, and 3 are from the Home Based &Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 116,018 of whom 84,350 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, and 31,668 are from various health facilities

However, on a sad note, 16 people have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,124.