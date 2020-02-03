The landlord at Delta House has locked out 16 governors over rent arrears.

Reports claim that the landlord ordered the caretaker to lock offices of the governors.

Those affected are governors from Samburu, Kisumu, Lamu, Kitui, Isiolo, Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Migori, Mandera, Turkana, Kirinyaga, Turkana, Baringo, Bungoma, Nyeri and Mombasa.

"Please note the lease between the CoG and the landlord is coming to an end at the midnight of January 31, 2020," part of the letter read.

What counties owe

"In compliance with the lease agreement, the Council of Governors will hand over back the premises to the landlord," it added.

Baringo County has accumulated Ksh2.6 million in rent, Bungoma Ksh2.2 million, Nyeri Ksh2.2 million and Mombasa Ksh5 million.

The letter indicates that Mandera owes Ksh2.2 million, Vihiga Ksh3.2 million, Kirinyaga Ksh411,309, Samburu ksh3.2 million and Kisumu Ksh2.7 million.

Kitui owes Ksh6.2 million, Isiolo Ksh4 million, Tharaka Nithi owes Ksh1.4 million while Migori owes Ksh2.6 million.